Mr. Cooper plans to hire 2,000 new team members to serve growing demand

Mr. Cooper, a nonbank mortgage lender and servicer, announced on Wednesday the company plans to hire an additional 2,000 mortgage professionals and support staff by the end of 2020.

The company is hiring for positions with multiple experience levels including loan officers, mortgage underwriters and loan processors. Mr. Cooper is also looking for potential Home Advisors, a company curated hybrid role that focuses on servicing customer loans and originating mortgage products.

Additionally, the company offers specialized training and licensing programs for people looking to enter the mortgage industry.

According to Mr. Cooper’s CEO and Chairman Jay Bray, the company produced its strongest operating results in its history last quarter – fueling the need for increased hiring efforts to keep up with growing demand. Having onboarded 3,000 new team members since the beginning of the year, the latest hiring spree would bring the total number of new positions to 5,000, with the positions spread across its originations, servicing and correspondent lending teams

Following the onset of the pandemic, the company transitioned nearly 97% of its staff to work from home, with plans to remain working remotely until at least 2021. Mr. Cooper said it will continue to hire remote workers but new team members may have the option to return to an office environment at one of its offices in Dallas, Chandler, Arizona and Santa Ana, California, when deemed safe.

According to Mr. Cooper, new team members will receive a competitive benefits package that may include down payment and mortgage assistance, paid maternity and bonding leave and adoption and family planning assistance, paid-time-off for volunteering, continued education through a web-based personal and professional development platform and diversity and inclusion resource group interaction and activities.

“As demand continues to increase in the mortgage space, our team is dedicated to serving our customers, whether it’s helping them refinance their loan, purchase a new home or work with them through forbearance. While we continue to grow and expand our team to meet the needs of our customers, we remain committed to developing our team and providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” Bray said.

To learn more about the company, its open positions, and how you can join the Mr. Cooper Group, click here.

