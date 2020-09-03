Demo DayUncategorized

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day: Capacity

Capacity

Capacity is a new kind of helpdesk, powered by AI, that empowers mortgage professionals with instant knowledge and automated workflows. Thanks to 24/7 service, clients receive a superior experience throughout the loan process. Capacity connects apps, mines documents, captures tacit knowledge, and automates processes through a mobile-friendly chat interface.

Product Fast Facts

Capacity features an inbound ticketing console to prioritize loan applicant inquiries, and guided conversations to automate borrower support through a conversational AI-powered chatbot.

Capacity automates tasks for repetitive processes, such as LO onboarding, lead routing, loan process statusing, and more.

Capacity connects to critical apps such as EllieMae Encompass & Allregs, Salesforce, Office 365 or G-Suite. Loan officers and borrowers can get instant answers.

