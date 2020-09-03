Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Service 1st

Service 1st

Service 1st‘s Income+ is an income determination solution designed to streamline borrower income calculations for your 20-day closing. Discover how Income+ can eliminate multiple touch points and inconsistent calculations during the underwriting process while driving down origination costs by up to 40 FTE minutes.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

A simple income determination solution suite providing single-page supplement reports of verified monthly income calculations from borrower tax transcripts, W2s, and VOE data.

#2

Standardizes the income calculation process using customized rules engine, reducing multiple touchpoints down to one. Streamlines the underwriting process by up to 40FTE minutes.

#3

 Easy integration & simple deployment on API or web portal — just turn it on. No implementation fees, no manual uploads, and no monthly minimums!

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Why is the housing market thriving in a pandemic?

The deadliest pandemic in more than a century has failed to derail the housing market thanks to the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded coupled with a shift in how people use their homes.

Sep 02, 2020 By

Latest Articles

demo day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus Hybrid eClose Hybrid eClose with SimpleNexus improves process efficiencies, streamlines borrower experiences and enhances settlement agent collaboration. Borrowers enjoy a one log-in experience and mobile eSign convenience. Deep LOS integration gives lenders more accurate data exchange during the closing transaction and a dedicated closing portal enables better collaboration with settlement agents. Product Fast Facts: […]

Sep 03, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please