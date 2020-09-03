Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Service 1st

Service 1st
Service 1st‘s Income+ is an income determination solution designed to streamline borrower income calculations for your 20-day closing. Discover how Income+ can eliminate multiple touch points and inconsistent calculations during the underwriting process while driving down origination costs by up to 40 FTE minutes.
Product Fast Facts:
A simple income determination solution suite providing single-page supplement reports of verified monthly income calculations from borrower tax transcripts, W2s, and VOE data.
Standardizes the income calculation process using customized rules engine, reducing multiple touchpoints down to one. Streamlines the underwriting process by up to 40FTE minutes.
Easy integration & simple deployment on API or web portal — just turn it on. No implementation fees, no manual uploads, and no monthly minimums!