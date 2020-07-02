Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a scalable fintech infrastructure platform that modernizes the way financial documents are analyzed. Using artificial intelligence and human-in-the-loop validation, Ocrolus transforms financial documents into 99+% accurate digital data. Ocrolus has integrated mortgage solutions for automating borrower documents for origination, funding and secondary market preparation.

Product Fast Facts:

Ocrolus identifies and classifies borrower supplied mortgage documents, captures critical data and returns income calculations to lenders. 

 Underwriters make smarter, faster loan decisions on self-employed borrowers by using Ocrolus to initiate document analysis. 

Ocrolus offers immediate and measurable ROI, particularly in the processing area, with no document training required and a simple integration setup.

