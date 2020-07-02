Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Ocrolus

Ocrolus
Ocrolus is a scalable fintech infrastructure platform that modernizes the way financial documents are analyzed. Using artificial intelligence and human-in-the-loop validation, Ocrolus transforms financial documents into 99+% accurate digital data. Ocrolus has integrated mortgage solutions for automating borrower documents for origination, funding and secondary market preparation.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Ocrolus identifies and classifies borrower supplied mortgage documents, captures critical data and returns income calculations to lenders.
#2
Underwriters make smarter, faster loan decisions on self-employed borrowers by using Ocrolus to initiate document analysis.
#3
Ocrolus offers immediate and measurable ROI, particularly in the processing area, with no document training required and a simple integration setup.