Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Mortgage Cadence

The Mortgage Cadence Platform
The Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP) is comprised of features and functions that deliver a complete, end-to-end cloud based digital lending platform. Designed with each user experience in mind, lenders are enabled to work more efficiently, leveraging automation, and workflow tools that enable an excellent borrower, sales and operational user experience.
Product Fast Facts
#1
A complete platform that reduces your technology footprint and consolidates 5-7 systems on average, while providing a flexible open architecture.
#2
Designed with user experience at the center of the technology, delivered across all channels and products.
#3
A SaaS delivered platform hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, offering best in class data security, business intelligence and automation.