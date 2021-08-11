Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Insellerate

Why Mobile Mortgage Technology isn’t Just for Millennial Homebuyers
Why Mobile Mortgage Technology isn’t Just for Millennial Homebuyers

Join this webinar for a discussion on why mobile technology is essential to modern consumer preferences, and why mobile capabilities are crucial to the overall success of a lender’s digital mortgage strategy.

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan

The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market
A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the miniseries Houses in Motion. During the episode, Blake talked with Kenny Cravens about the distinctive aspects of the Bowling Green housing market and the city’s struggles to get more inventory.

Biden administration prioritizes cybersecurity as fraud risks grow
Biden administration prioritizes cybersecurity as fraud risks grow

According to FundingShield CEO Ike Suri, part of the issue is that introducing new technologies for automation and further digitization of the closing process can also create new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Forbearance numbers fall, delinquency rates rise

According to the MBA, 15.7% of forbearance exits during the week ending Aug. 1 represented borrowers who did not make all of their monthly payments and exited without a loss mitigation plan in place.

Aug 09, 2021

Opendoor ramps up but loses $144M

“We think it’s mainstream,” Opendoor CEO Eric Wu said of his company’s instant homebuying platform. “All the homeowners crave what we’re offering.” HW+ Premium Content

Aug 11, 2021
