Compliance giving you a headache? Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by providing companies a single software platform that easily manages compliance AND provides automated updates on the ever-changing regulations handed down by federal and state governments. Azimuth GRC has the largest structured inventory of laws and regulations available in the mortgage industry, creating a single source of truth that allows companies and organizations to check every box when it comes to compliance. Enjoy our demo!
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Azimuth GRC
Most Popular Articles
Housing market performance directly correlates with economy’s resilience
How a city’s housing market has fared amidst the COVID-19 pandemic correlates largely to the industries that fuel its economy, a recent report has found.
Jul 20, 2020
-
It’s official: The U.S. won’t see a housing bubble crash anytime soonJul 15, 2020
-
Low inventory means higher prices for California’s housing marketJul 20, 2020
-
Mortgage lending set to top $3 trillion as mortgage rates tumbleJul 21, 2020
-
Lenders say Anthony Casa’s leave of absence from AIME is not enoughJul 17, 2020
-
Average U.S. mortgage rate falls below 3% for the first timeJul 16, 2020
Latest Articles
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: MeridianLink
MeridianLink’s LendingQB® is a SaaS browser-based mortgage LOS designed to optimize the entire lending process. Our proven cloud services strengthen our lenders’ ability to deliver faster and more compliant loans using our automation, advanced features, and dedicated support staff. LendingQB’s rich integrations connect you to more than 250 industry partners, from point-of-sale to closing.Our comprehensive […]
Jul 22, 2020
-
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ValueLinkJul 22, 2020
-
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: BlendJul 22, 2020
-
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Freddie MacJul 22, 2020
-
Mortgage Tech Demo Day: NomisJul 22, 2020