How the presidential election could impact lumber prices
How the presidential election could impact lumber prices

No matter who wins the presidential election, National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said that lumber prices might be a wash.

Former MBA President on the 2020 election and housing
Former MBA President on the 2020 election and housing

What are the big questions right now about the 2020 elections and the future of housing? David Stevens answers in an in-depth interview on today’s episode.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life
Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life

Join us as experts share new research results for lenders to address borrower pain-points and successfully engage customers beyond the close.

5 strategies to build lifelong borrower relationships
5 strategies to build lifelong borrower relationships

We’ve rounded up actionable advice from top mortgage professionals on how mortgage trends will play out by 2022.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates drop to another historic low at 2.78%

Likely fueled from political and economic ambiguity, Khater said

The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan fell 3 basis points this week to 2.78%, Freddie Mac said in a report on Thursday, the lowest rate in the survey’s near 50-year history. This week’s rate broke the previous record low on Oct. 22 by 2 basis points.

The average fixed rate for a 15-year mortgage remained unchanged from the previous week at 2.32%.

After this week’s dip, there have now been 15 consecutive weeks when average mortgage rates have been below 3%. This week’s rate also marks the 12th time this year mortgage rates have broken their own record, a sentiment Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said is likely due to political and economic ambiguity.

“Despite the uncertainty that we’ve all experienced this year, the housing market, buoyed by low rates, continues to be a bright spot,” Khater said.

While HousingWire outlined what both a Biden and Trump win would mean for the mortgage industry, observers from across the housing and mortgage space believe interest rates will continue to hover near historic lows for the next several years, regardless of who is in the White House.

Low mortgage rates fuel the demand for valuation and settlement services  

VRM Mortgage Services CEO shares how the company is navigating a difficult year, and how its services are impacted by the different national, state and local directives on foreclosure.

Presented by: VRM Mortgage Services

In an effort to buffer economic blows, the Federal Reserve began buying bonds in March to make borrowing cheaper. Now, a report from ATTOM Data Solutions revealed 16.7 million residential properties in the U.S are considered equity rich – outnumbering those seriously underwater by an almost five-to-one margin.

A swelling demand pushed home prices to rise in September –  an estimated 6.7% year-over-year – with rate lock activity up 4% half way through October as both new homeowners and repeat customers take advantage of low rates. If this increased activity continues, Black Knight is estimating $4 trillion in mortgage origination volume by the end of 2020.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

crystal ball
Beware of gloom and doom housing market headlines

How can you tell when a downward trend in the data is a real sign of a housing market decline? Look to new and existing home sales.

Nov 02, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae names Sheila Bair chair of their board of directors

Fannie Mae announced Wednesday that Sheila Bair, board member and former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. during the financial crisis, will succeed Jonathan Plutzik as chair of Fannie’s board of directors.

Nov 05, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please