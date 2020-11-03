A buyer’s guide to navigating a competitive market
A buyer’s guide to navigating a competitive market

If you’re wondering where to begin, a good place to start is learning how to position yourself as the most attractive buyer in a handful of offers.

Where do Trump and Biden stand on housing policy?
Where do Trump and Biden stand on housing policy?

While both presidential candidates agree on wanting to win the 2020 election, it’s their view on housing that differs greatly.

The future of title and escrow tech
The future of title and escrow tech

Heading into 2021, there are many changes in store for the title industry. Join this multi-panel event to get ahead of the curve.

Home prices jump 6.7% in September
Home prices jump 6.7% in September

Despite home prices rising, CoreLogic estimates home prices will moderate over the next year.

Real Estate

Home prices jump 6.7% in September, but are expected to moderate

Prices in tourist-heavy Las Vegas and Miami expected to drop while economy recovers

Despite home prices rising 6.7% year over year in September, CoreLogic’s Home Price Index Forecast (HPI) estimates home prices will moderate next year, increasing 0.2% nationally by September 2021 as higher prices erode affordability.

Home purchase demand managed to maintain pace through the summer, and now through the fall, as record low mortgage rates continued to encourage new borrowers to enter the market. According to CoreLogic, it wasn’t just new homebuyers, but homeowners looking to trade up or invest in a second home with rock-bottom rates who were driving the boom.

“Housing continues to be a bright spot during an otherwise challenging economic time for many U.S. households. Those in sectors that weathered the transition to remote work successfully are now able to take advantage of low mortgage rates to purchase a home for the first time or to trade up to a larger home,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

Data from the National Association of Realtors and U.S. Census Bureau shows that the national supply of homes for sale in September fell to the lowest level ever recorded. After months of severe shortages, upward pressure on home price appreciation had consumers battling it out for the limited supply, the report said.

COVID has contributed to the acute shortage of inventory as the pace of new construction slowed and older prospective sellers postponed listing their homes until after the pandemic. Once the pandemic passes or a vaccine is widely administered, we should see a noticeable pick-up in for-sale homes. And if the economy’s recovery is sluggish next year, distressed sales may also add to market inventory,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

As for-sale inventory picks up steam and affordability begins to erode, the HPI estimates home prices to level out – though that affordability chasm may already be widening. Luxury home sales took off in the third quarter by 41.5%, according to a report from Redfin. Affordable home sales, on the other hand, declined by 4.2%

Despite the rapid acceleration of national home price growth, local markets continue to vary, the report said. For instance, Phoenix prices increased 11.1% in September as Redfin reported 56.5% of offers in the city saw bidding wars. Phoenix also took the No. 1 spot in August for steepest year-over-year gains for the 15th month in a row, according to the Case Schiller Index.

Meanwhile, the New York-Jersey City-White Plains metro recorded only a small annual increase in home prices of 0.3%, as residents opt for more space and privacy in less densely populated areas, CoreLogic said.

The CoreLogic Market Risk Indicator (MRI), a monthly update of the overall health of housing markets across the country, predicts that metros such as Las Vegas and Miami — areas that have been hard hit by the collapse of the tourism market — are at the greatest risk (above 70%) of a decline in home prices over the next 12 months. CoreLogic estimates home prices in Las Vegas particularly will drop 5.6% by September 2021.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

crystal ball
Beware of gloom and doom housing market headlines

How can you tell when a downward trend in the data is a real sign of a housing market decline? Look to new and existing home sales.

Nov 02, 2020 By

Latest Articles

yellow safety helmet on workplace desk with construction worker team hands shaking greeting start up plan new project contract in office center at construction site, partnership and contractor concept
NAHB CEO on how the presidential election could impact lumber prices

No matter who wins the presidential election, NAHB CEO Jerry Howard said that after the election, lumber prices might be a wash.

Nov 03, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please