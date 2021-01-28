A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on February 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

If consumers aren’t holding lenders back, then who or what is?
If consumers aren’t holding lenders back, then who or what is?

The challenge for lenders and investors is understanding how to meet borrowers where they are without layering on risk or getting bogged down in third-party intermediation.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Mortgage

Mortgage rates dip back down to 2.73%

Likely driven by a new administration in Washington, D.C. and COVID-19 malaise

The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan fell four basis points last week to 2.73%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is the second week mortgage rates have ticked downwards since Jan. 14’s sudden jump.

The 15-year fixed mortgage rate also shifted downward to 2.2 from 2.21 the week prior.

With last week’s data now in, mortgage rates have hovered below 3% for six months, and housing affordability is feeling the strain. Home prices in November rose 9.5% nationally over the same time last year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

November home price numbers were buoyed by record-low mortgage rates, said Matthew Speakman, economist at Zillow. With ultra-low rates in place, a wave of eager would-be homebuyers flooded the market, further stoking the already-intense competition for homes.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, is concerned about rising home prices.

How one lender is tackling demand for jumbo loans in 2021

Following its rebrand from Citadel Servicing Corp. to Acra Lending, the company has also launched a new jumbo prime program. 

Presented by: Acra Lending

“Even as house prices increase at the fastest rate we’ve seen in years, competition to buy is strong given the low inventory that exists across the country. The fact that there are not enough homes to meet demand is going to be an ongoing issue for the foreseeable future,” Khater said.

While construction plays catch-up, the Fed showed no indication of increasing interest rates after the Federal Open Market Committee left future economic policies virtually unchanged at its Wednesday meeting, indicating that short-term mortgage rates will stay low for years to come.

Despite record low mortgage rates putting upwards pressure on home prices, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is a “passing phenomenon.”

“There was a lot of pent-up demand. It’s a one-time thing happening with people who are spending all of their time in their house and thinking, ‘I need a bigger house or I need another house.’ But this is a one-time shift in demand that we think will get satisfied, and supply will be called forward so price increases are unlikely to be sustained,” Powell said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Latest Articles

House of Keys
Marcia Fudge vows to end discrimination as HUD secretary

Marcia Fudge on Thursday vowed to end housing discrimination should she be confirmed as the next HUD secretary.

Jan 28, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please