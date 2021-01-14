MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market
MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market

In this episode, Habib discusses mortgage rates, what a new administration means for housing and how the industry can build an empire in 2021.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

The tech solution giving lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving lenders an advantage

These solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to both the borrower and the real estate agent partner.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Mortgage

Alongside rising yields, mortgage rates increase to 2.79%

Though all signs point to them remaining arguably low through the rest of the year

The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan rose from its previous record low by 14 basis points this week to 2.79%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This marks the first time mortgage rates have risen in almost two months.

The 15-year fixed rate also rose slightly this week from 2.16% to 2.23%.

Even with this week’s uptick, there have still been 23 consecutive weeks when average mortgage rates have been below 3%.

According to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, rising treasury yields have been putting pressure on rates to finally move up again.

“While mortgage rates are expected to increase modestly in 2021, they will remain inarguably low, supporting homebuyer demand and leading to continued refinance activity,” Khater said. “Borrowers are smart to take advantage of these low rates now and will certainly benefit as a result.”

And take advantage they have.

Leveraging eClosings to effectively manage increased loan volumes

With no end in sight to record low mortgage rates and the increased loan volume, lenders must streamline workflows and accelerate time to close. Evolving from traditional closings to hybrid closings to full eClosings can help lenders process more loans at a faster pace without overwhelming their resources.

Presented by: SimpleNexus

Mortgage applications jumped 16.7% last week according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, and refi’s hit a massive 93% year-over-year mark as government loans experienced their strongest week in nearly eight years.

The jump underlines the seasonality behind the decrease in mortgage rates the week prior, coupled with expectations of additional fiscal stimulus from the incoming administration, according to MBA Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan.

While purchase borrowers have been scrambling for months now to battle it out for the lowest possible rate on the limited inventory available, the Federal Reserve may have given borrowers until the end of 2021 to snap one up.

In a speech on Friday, Fed. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he expects the central bank to maintain the pace of its bond purchases through 2021. Those purchases are what prevented a credit crunch and made borrowing cheaper back in March.

Now, at an average of $120 billion a month — split between $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in MBS — Fed holdings have surpassed $7 trillion, and Clarida doesn’t see a pullback anytime this year.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

American flags displayed in honor of the 4th of July
What bonds are telling us about the housing market

Markets react to what can make money for companies, and whether there will be economic and housing market growth. What are bonds saying now?

Jan 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Hiking-14ers
One mortgage company finds higher purpose hiking 14ers

The Home Loan Expert group wasn’t climbing to simply check something off the bucket list. Instead, every step and minute that went by on their hike was fueled by a greater mission.

Jan 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please