Mortgage execs better prepare for redlining enforcement

Since Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in September, there’s been one particular word on the lips of mortgage executives. And it gives them chills: redlining.

“We are going to see a lot of emphasis on redlining: when you’re actively, intentionally separating out areas that you choose not to do business,” Troy Garris, co-managing partner at Garris Horn LLP, said during a panel in the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention and Expo in San Diego on Monday.

The expectation that redlining will be on the CFPB agenda assumes that Chopra and his team will focus more on enforcement supervision than rulemaking.