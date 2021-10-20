An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs

In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

A NAR board member tells (almost) all
A NAR board member tells (almost) all

For this week’s Houses in Motion, a miniseries that is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Lisa Dunn about the pressing issues in real estate, including disclosure of agent commission.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Mortgage execs better prepare for redlining enforcement

The message is not only to originators but servicers as well, compliance lawyers said at MBA Annual panel

HW-CFPB-v2

Since Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in September, there’s been one particular word on the lips of mortgage executives. And it gives them chills: redlining.

“We are going to see a lot of emphasis on redlining: when you’re actively, intentionally separating out areas that you choose not to do business,” Troy Garris, co-managing partner at Garris Horn LLP, said during a panel in the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention and Expo in San Diego on Monday.

The expectation that redlining will be on the CFPB agenda assumes that Chopra and his team will focus more on enforcement supervision than rulemaking.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Oct 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Valuation CoreLogic
    StoicLane has plans to create an appraisal giant

    Less than one month after launching operations, the private holding group StoicLane has acquired control of the appraisal management company Lender’s Valuation Services (LVS). 

    Oct 20, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please