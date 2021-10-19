An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
Politics & Money

CFPB adds firepower to enforcement division

Industry expects larger settlement sums, proceedings against individuals and protracted litigation

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is adding 20 to 30 enforcement attorneys as it ramps up fair lending and redlining enforcement.

Adding that many attorneys to the supervision, enforcement and fair lending division amounts to about a 10% increase, said Bryan Schneider, who until July was the associate director of supervision, enforcement and fair lending division for the CFPB. Schneider said the move communicates the “firmness with which they’re going to proceed” in enforcement actions.

The CFPB declined to comment.

The supervision, enforcement and fair lending division is divided into four geographical regions, each with more than 100 examiners, a team of field managers, analysts, and administrative assistants.

The bureau has signaled it will intensify its fair lending and redlining enforcement.

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    HW+ Houston Houses
