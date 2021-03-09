Best automation opportunities for loan processing
Best automation opportunities for loan processing

Join our expert panelists to learn how lenders can achieve their goals using the integration of intelligent document automation and RPA technology.

Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership
Biden’s housing policy and minority homeownership

An Honest Conversation with New American Funding’s Charles Lowery and Frank Fuentes on how housing policy could impact minority homeownership.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Join us on March 16 to discover the most innovative operations and closing management tech solutions for the real estate industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Mortgage

Mortgage credit, and the coming purchase storm

But a rebounding economy and wave of first time homebuyers are poised to push open the credit gates

Mortgage credit is still the tightest it has been in more than six years, but an unwavering February may be the calm before the purchase storm as lenders prepare for a revitalized economy, the Mortgage Bankers Association said in a report on Tuesday.

The group’s Mortgage Credit Availability Index remained unchanged at 124.6 last month, still hovering near levels previously seen in 2014. The index plunged from record highs seen in late 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression.

Measuring credit availability by loan type, the Conforming MCAI that tracks loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fell .7% while the Jumbo MCAI measuring high-balance loans rose .2%, and the Conventional MCAI that measures loans not backed by the government fell .3%.

The Government MCAI that includes mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration, the Veterans Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture rose .3%, MBA said.

A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit.

According to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, despite a virtually unaltered February, the housing market is in strong shape heading into the spring, with robust growth in purchase applications, home sales and new residential construction.

“Expected home sales growth this year is still likely to be driven by first-time buyers, spurred by millennials reaching peak first-time homebuyer age,” Kan said. “Many of these potential buyers will likely utilize FHA and other low down payment loans to purchase a home.”

However, government credit supply has increased in five of the past six months, albeit in small increments, but remains tight by historical standards. This adds another obstacle for many aspiring first-time buyers who are already navigating supply and affordability constraints, Kan noted.

But the MBA is expecting big things from first-time homebuyers in 2021. The trade organization’s chief economist, Mike Fratantoni, said that the rebounding economy and rising buyer demand dovetails with most millennials approaching peak first-time homebuyer age.

“The largest cohort of millennials are now 29, and historically, peak first-time homebuyer age is 32 or 33. The MBA is forecasting that this wave of young homebuyers will support the purchase market for at least the next few years,” Fratantoni said.

The National Association of Home Builders fourth quarter 2020 survey of prospective homebuyers also showed that 27% of millennial respondents planned to buy a home in the next 12 months, up from 19% in the prior year’s survey.

Mortgage-credit-february

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

down arrow HW+
Will higher mortgage rates cool the housing market?

The current economic data shows we should expect higher mortgage rates this year, but will that be enough to cool down the housing market? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

commentary - March HW+
Are you ready to be the Amazon of real estate?

Consumer expectations are formed by their last best experience. In real estate, however, the majority of transactions still happen the exact same way that they did in the 90s. HW+ Premium Content

Mar 09, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please