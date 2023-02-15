Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang unify, launch “TrustEngine” platform

Roughly a year after Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang were acquired by a private equity firm, they’ve merged their services onto one platform and rebranded to “TrustEngine.”

The company unification and new platform come as mortgage origination volume falters and lenders struggle to stay afloat in a high mortgage rate environment.

The TrustEngine Borrower Intelligence Platform, as the platform is called, wraps around the entire mortgage tech stack to drive origination volume by “identifying loan opportunities and engagement strategies tailored to each borrower’s needs,” the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

In early 2022, Philadelphia-based private equity firm LLR Partners bought controlling stakes in two fintechs, which are focused on attracting and retaining mortgage borrowers and making loan originators more efficient.

TrustEngine, led by CEO Rich Harris, said borrower intelligence platforms are rapidly gaining traction as mandatory technology for modern mortgage lenders.

TrustEngine says its platform drives increased loan applications, customer loyalty and team performance by collecting, enhancing and analyzing borrower data; suggesting actionable borrower opportunities; pacing opportunity delivery; and guiding borrower and loan officer interactions that result in conversions.

The company says more than 200 independent mortgage companies, credit unions, banks and brokers currently use TrustEngine’s solutions.

Company executives say that TrustEngine is the only solution on the market today that equips mortgage advisors with “proven scripts and dynamically generated presentations” that show borrowers their best loan options based on their individual profile. The platform automatically measures conversion at the branch and individual level across various loan types and suggests borrower outreach strategies across the lifespan of the loan.

“This groundbreaking solution will help lenders become lifelong champions for borrowers by gaining access — for the first time in history — to the kind of world-class customer intelligence leveraged by global leaders like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon,” Harris said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

In January 2022, Sam Ryder, principal at LLR Partners, cited the companies’ solutions products as the reason for the capital investment. He said lenders reported that they received a high return on investment from the products, and LLR felt that there was significant upside in the firms, even though margins in the industry are narrowing due to higher rates.