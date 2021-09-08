Mortgage applications continue downward trend

Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Refi application volume dipped 3% from the previous week, according to the MBA

Mortgage application volume declined by 1.9% as of Sept. 3, falling to its lowest level since mid-July, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey published on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, MBA’s index decreased by 3% compared to the previous week.

Pushing the decline was the refinance index, which dipped by 3% from the previous week and was 4% lower than the same week year-over-year, the MBA said.

The seasonally adjusted purchase index also experienced a decline, albeit a marginal one of 0.2% from one week earlier, the report found.

Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist at the MBA, noted that while refinance volume seems to be tapering — which has been a trend in recent months — purchase activity is also lower than expected.

“Economic data has sent mixed signals, with slower job growth but a further drop in the unemployment rate in August,” he said. “We expect that further improvements will lead to a tapering of Fed MBS purchases by the end of the year, which should put some upward pressure on mortgage rates.” Mortgage rates have stayed just above 3% for the past several weeks.

MBA’s survey noted that the refi share of mortgage activity remained unchanged at 66.8% of total applications from the previous week, while the adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share declined by 2.5% of total applications.

Concurrently, FHA’s share of total applications dipped to 10.9% from 11.2%, and VA’s share of applications increased to 10.4% from 9.7% the week prior, the MBA said. The share of USDA applications did not budge, remaining at 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) remained unchanged at 3.03 %, for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans, the trade group said.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loans increased to 3.14% from 3.13%, and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA dipped to 3.07% from 3.09%, the report concluded.

