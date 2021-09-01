Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Another $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit bill emerges
The latest legislation to promise a $15,000 tax credit to first-time homebuyers contains a lot of good ideas, but suffers from one critical flaw, affordable housing advocates say.

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry
For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners

Refinance applications sputter despite low rates

Mortgage rates didn't move last week, but refi applications still fell

Mortgage applications dipped 2.4% for the week ending Aug. 27, with a notable drop in refinance applications, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

On an unadjusted basis, the weekly mortgage application survey by the trade organization decreased 3% compared to the prior week. The refinance index fell 4% but was still higher than it was a year ago. The seasonally adjusted purchase index dropped 2% compared to the previous week and was 16% lower than it was a year ago, largely due to soaring prices and paltry inventory.

Unlike prior weeks, there was little movement of mortgage rates or Treasury spreads. The 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage stayed at 3.03%.

“Despite low rates, refinance applications declined, with some borrowers still waiting for rates to drop even lower. Recent uncertainty around the economy and pandemic have kept rates low over the past month, which is why the refinance index has oscillated around these levels,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “Even with a slight increase, purchase activity hit its highest level since early July, as applications for conventional and government loans increased.”

Kan noted that home purchase activity is disproportionately concentrated in the higher price tiers of the housing market. The average purchase loan size hit $396,500 for the week ending Aug. 27, the highest average in five weeks.

“According to FHFA, June’s year- over-year increase in home prices was 18.8 percent, while the second quarter saw a 17.4 percent increase overall,” Kan said in a statement. “Both measures set new records, as housing demand continued to outpace the inventory of homes for sale.”

The refinance share of mortgage activity fell to 66.8% from 67.3% the week prior. According to the MBA, the adjustable-rate mortgage rose slightly to 3.2% of total applications. The FHA share of total mortgage applications rose to 11.2% from 11.0% the prior week.

The average contract interest rate for the 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage with a jumbo balance (north of $548,250) remained unchanged at 3.13%, according to the MBA.

HW+ housing bubble
Is the Fed creating a housing bubble by keeping rates low?

The latest messaging is that the Fed is creating a housing bubble by keeping rates so low that prices can skyrocket. But is that true? HW+ Premium Content.

Tim Mayopoulos to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27- 28

Blend President Tim Mayopoulos will talk about mortgage innovation at HW Annual on Sept. 27-28 in Dallas.

