How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac created its Housing Solutions team in 2020 to reduce barriers to homeownership and provide solutions to some of the nation’s toughest housing challenges.

What is the next step for NAR?
What is the next step for NAR?

In this Q&A, Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake gives us the inside scoop on what happened at NAR’s annual conference, including the latest on the DOJ investigation.

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

What’s next for the maligned real estate appraiser?
What’s next for the maligned real estate appraiser?

In this episode of Houses in Motion, a series that is part of the HousingWire Daily podcast lineup, St. Petersburg, Florida-based appraiser Francois “Frank” Gregoire discusses issues in the appraisal industry.

ClosingTitle

MISMO searches for participants for closing initiative

New initiative aimed at streamlining closing process through document standardization

The Mortgage Industry Standard Maintenance Organization (MISMO) announced last week that the organization is looking for participants for an initiative focused on standardizing pre-closing title document data sets.

MISMO hopes that the initiative will streamline the business process and improve the efficiency of the closing process.

The process for reviewing pre-closing title data and documents is currently not standardized, meaning that it can differ from brokerage to brokerage or even agent to agent. This frequently results in delayed document review and general inefficiencies in pre-closing procedures.

In an industry often maligned for its inefficient procedures and lack of tech adoption, the MISMO initiative will hopefully give some standardization to an industry whose standards and regulations can differ from county to county.

Due to these varying regulations, MISMO will focus its efforts on standardizing the data sets of nationally used pre-closing documents including the American Land Title Association’s Closing Protection Letter (CLP) and Title Commitment, and the Request for Fee Sheet. The CLP forms a contract between a title insurance underwriter and a lender, in which the underwriter agrees to indemnify the lender for actual losses caused by certain types of misconduct by the closing agent, while the Title Commitment is a promise from your title company to issue the title insurance policy after the closing is completed. These documents are required nationwide and title and real estate agents have access to standard templates from ALTA.

To tackle this challenge, MISMO will form a new development workgroup. The deliverable goals of the DWG will include soliciting participants for the initiative and then creating a standard dataset for each of the pre-close title document. MISMO expects the DWG will exist for one year, but it will not be disbanded until the initiative is completed. Parties interested in participation who are MISMO members can join the collaborate site established in “MISMO Connect.”

MISMO announced in April that data analytics giant Black Knight and digital mortgage vendor platform Stavvy received remote online notarization compliance. They were the ninth and 10th companies, respectively, to receive the special certification in the program’s first year.

Originally introduced in April 2020, the MISMO RON compliance certification was designed to assure RON tech providers meet a universal set of standards. Credential analysis, borrower identification, capturing and maintaining a recording of the notary process electronically, audio and video requirements, record storage and audit trails all fall under MISMO’s measurable requirements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

HW+ mortgage rate question
Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

What does news about the spread of the new Omicron variant mean for mortgage rates? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami lays out what to watch.

Nov 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ mortgage rate question
Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

What does news about the spread of the new Omicron variant mean for mortgage rates? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami lays out what to watch.

Nov 26, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please