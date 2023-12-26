6 best Michigan real estate schools for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

To find the best Michigan real estate school with expert instruction and valuable study resources, look no further than our Michigan real estate school guide. From Ann Arbor to Grand Rapids and Birmingham, MI, we’ve done extensive research to find the leading real estate classes in Michigan to help make your new career a reality.

Becoming a Michigan real estate agent is an excellent career choice for anyone who wants flexible working hours and high earning potential. Your first step to get a Michigan real estate license online is to complete a 40 hours of Michigan real estate classes at a state-approved school. Check out our guide to find the best one for your budget, schedule and learning style.

The CE Shop Best Michigan real estate school for refund guarantee Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 at checkout Overview According to the CE Shop, its prelicensing courses have a 96% student satisfaction rate and a 64% pass rate (12% better than the national average pass rate), which it attributes to constant updates to its courses and an effective, interactive teaching approach. To encourage students to engage with crucial content, The CE Shop also leverages LEAP, a custom online learning platform. Available online 24/7, the school’s courses combine the classroom environment and online learning with national and Michigan regulatory requirements. And students find the school’s interactive teaching approach substantially more engaging and effective than simply reading a PDF. Course Options Online, self-paced See Details Pricing The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses meet Michigan’s 40-hour course requirements. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $209 Course Only: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework, Business Ebooks, Career Resources, downloadable resources, digital flashcards, real estate glossary, study schedule Standard Package: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework, business eBooks, Career resources, downloadable resources, digital flashcards, real estate glossary, study schedule & Exam Prep Edge (National and MI) See options listed below Broker Prelicensing $699 Brokerage Package: Required 90 hrs of MI coursework with math handbook, including Michigan Broker Prep, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, Valuation of Residential Properties Premium Package: Required 90 hrs of MI coursework with math handbook, including Michigan Broker Prep, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, Valuation of Residential Properties + 14-Hr. CE Package The CE Shop offers several prelicensing packages in addition to the one listed above: Value: All Standard Features + Business Building Courses

Premium: All Value Features + 18-Hour MI Renewal Package + Real Estate Principles & Practices eTextbook

Pros + Cons Pros: Free five-day trial of the Michigan Prelicensing courses Option to complete prelicensing education in as little as one wee Cons: Lack of access to live instructors

Features Course Formats: Self-paced, online interactive. Course Access: The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses expire six months after the date of purchase. Refund Policy: Through the CE Shop’s Money-Back Guarantee, you may be eligible for money back within 30 days of your purchase, as long as your course is less than 50% complete. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via live chat, email, and phone. Exam Prep: The CE Shop offers Exam Prep Edge, a comprehensive, interactive class, with standard, value, and premium prelicensing packages. Exam Prep Edge includes dynamic practice exams with unique prep questions and a real-time dashboard to help you focus on areas where you need the most improvement. Final Exam: Prelicensing courses include a final exam, which must be passed with a minimum of 70%. If you don’t score that high the first time around, don’t fret – You may take the course final as many times as necessary until you pass.

AceableAgent Best Michigan real estate school for self-paced study Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Aceable Agent Overview To design engaging, informative online Michigan real estate license courses, AceableAgent enlisted Harvard education specialists. The result is courses that feature videos, interactive games, bite-sized lessons, and more. According to the school, its students have an 80% Michigan exam pass rate. Students appreciate an alternative to an in-person classroom setting that allows them to study at their own pace, and stop and restart as needed. They are also impressed by how the interactive course material helps with retention. Course Options Self-paced online See Details Pricing AceableAgent’s prelicensing classes are Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)-approved and meet Michigan’s 40-hour course requirements. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $179 Basic: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Lite Exam Prep w/ practice questions. Mini course on starting your career by finding a sponsoring broker. Fully narrated audio guide for all lessons Deluxe: All Basic features + PrepAgent State Exam Prep, including 75 videos, 70 audio lessons, digital flashcards, practice questions & Prep Ebook w/ over 100 pages Premium: All Deluxe features + private tutoring, 5 live webinars a week, access to webinar archives & live Q&A every Friday Professional Development Training $26 Neighborhood Expert” Video Course on farming neighborhoods, generating new leads, avoiding key mistakes & more Proven Path Course teaches formula-based model for career success, including methods to practice, leveraging your business & building a pipeline of quality leads Listing Appointments” Course Includes listing appointment steps & stats, listing price & commissions terms, and speaking prospects’ language

Pros + Cons Pros: Access courses anywhere, any time with Apple devices, Android devices, laptops, and desktop computers. Unlimited attempts to pass your course final exam. Cons: No post-licensing CE courses offered.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: If you don’t pass the Michigan licensing exam after three attempts, AceableAgent will refund your money. Student Support & Engagement: Instructors are available Monday through Friday to answer students’ questions by phone or email. If you need information about licensing or using your Aceable account, the Student Concierge Team can also be contacted five days a week. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Exam Prep, including 1,000 unique exam practice questions, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ packages’ Exam Prep include 1,660+ additional state and national practice exam questions. Final Exam: After you complete Level 19 of the prelicensing course, you will be prompted to take your closed-book course final exam. You’ll have two hours to complete the final exam and you’ll need to score 70% to pass (that’s 28 out of 40 questions).

Colibri Real Estate Best Michigan real estate school for affordability Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Colibri Real Estate Overview In 2007, Colibri added real estate continuing education to its portfolio. Since then, the education provider has helped over one million real estate professionals annually by providing custom education and resources to thousands of brokerages, schools, and other organizations. Students appreciate that Colibri’s learning formats make it easy to stay organized, stop and restart lessons, keep track of tasks, and stick to a study schedule. Course Options Self-paced

Livestream classes See Details Pricing Colibri’s prelicensing courses meet meet Michigan’s 40-hour course requirements. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing Self-Paced Packages $115 The Basics: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Includes 3 study guides, streamlined course navigation, and 800+ new visual learning objects & videos Exam Preparation: All Features of The Basics + CompuCram Exam Prep, including simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides Exam Preparation Plus: All Features of Exam Prep + Live Q&A with local instructors and exam Crammer Webinar series Ultimate Learning: All Features of Exam Prep Plus + Career Booster Pack, including over 20 “how-to” videos, new agent job aids, customizable action plan templates, buyer and seller checklists & printed textbook Prelicensing Livestream Packages $422 Livestream Tue/Thurs Evenings: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Scheduled livestream classes led by local instructors, instructor and peer engagement, comprehensive exam prep by CompuCram & hard-copy textbooks Livestream Mon-Fri Full Days: All features of Tue/Thur package Exam Prep $115 Exam Prep: Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee, and CompuCram Exam Prep, including simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides Exam Prep Live: All Features of Exam Prep w/ audio playback + Live Q&A with local instructors and Exam Crammer Webinar series

Pros + Cons Pros: An array of course formats to choose from, including self-paced classes and livestream packages Courses can be accessed with any device or operating system Cons: Continuing education courses are also not available in Michigan Not possible to mix and match online and livestream classes

Features Course Formats: Self-paced or livestream classes, depending on which course you choose. Course Access: Six months from your registration date, in most cases. Pass Guarantee: The state of Michigan does not permit guarantees to passing the real estate licensing exam. As such, students are not eligible for Colibri’s “Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee.” Student Support & Engagement: Support is available via chat, email, or phone during normal business hours. Those enrolled in a prelicensing livestream course can take advantage of additional instructor and peer support, engaging with peers and asking instructors your real estate questions during class time. Exam Prep: Colibri’s CompuCram exam prep feature has helped over 500,000 students prepare for their real estate license exam. This program prepares you for topics found on your Michigan State exam, providing inside knowledge of what’s covered and proprietary mastery methods. Other Courses: Required Michigan real estate continuing education courses for license renewals are offered through Colibri’s sister school, McKissock Learning.

Michigan Institute of Real Estate Best Michigan real estate school for hands-on learning in a classroom Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Michigan Institute of Real Estate Overview Established in 1985, the Michigan Institute’s courses were created to teach students everything they need to know to pass the Michigan Real Estate Licensing Exam. The school’s 40-hour prelicensing course is a popular option for students who learn best in a hands-on environment with an instructor and other students. Although the course options aren’t presented in the clearest manner on the website, students appreciate the options. They especially appreciate the in-person instruction and one-on-one Q&A of the traditional class offering. Course Options Online

Virtual

Classroom

Home-study See Details Pricing The Michigan Institute’s prelicensing courses meet Michigan’s 40-hour course requirements. The school’s post-licensing courses meet Michigan’s 18-hour post-licensing continuing education requirement, which must be completed by the deadline for your license renewal. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing Online $295 Basic Online: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Includes ​​textbook (PDF), free 6-hr class, audio narrated slides, mobile capability for iPhone/iPad/tablets, coaching session & Cram Course Premium Online: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Includes ​​Exam Prep program w/ 1200+ practice questions, textbook (print and PDF), free 6-hr class, audio narrated slides, mobile capability for iPhone/iPad/tablets, coaching session & Cram Course Prelicensing Classroom & Virtual $355 Classroom: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Includes in-class instruction with traditional teaching method, PDF book, textbook, multiple-choice and true/false questions, math sheet, word matches, fill in the blank prep questions, access to 8 webinar recordings, and free 6-hr CE class. Choose from designated dates / times and locations. Day and evening courses available Virtual, Prepaid: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. All features of the classroom course, in a remote setting. Choose from designated dates / times. Day and evening courses available Prelicensing Home Study $349 Basic Home Study: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Includes ​​free 6-hr class, course textbook, audio digital CDs, coaching session & Cram Course Premium Home Study: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Includes ​​Exam Prep program w/ 1200+ practice questions, Math Made Easy digital DVD, vocabulary flashcards, free 6-hr class, course textbook, audio digital CDs, coaching session & Cram Course Broker Prelicensing Self-Paced $349 Home Study: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Self-paced. Study with materials in hand. Includes 3 courses (30 credit hrs each), book, exam/scantron & unlimited retakes Online: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Includes mandatory 30-hr Broker Test Prep in class & 60 hrs after passing the exam via online/home study option Broker Prelicensing Classroom & Virtual $355 Classroom Prepaid: Required 90 hrs of coursework. Includes course materials for Appraisal Concepts 1 & Broker Test Prep. Choose from designated dates / times and locations. Day and evening courses available Virtual Prepaid: Required 90 hrs of coursework. All features of the Classroom course, in a remote setting Post-Licensing CE $39.99 Online: Required 6 hrs of 1st-yr renewal coursework. Audio narrated classes. Choose from 4 hr elective (Court Cases + Reports) & 2 hr legal update & more Virtual: Required 6 hrs of 1st-yr renewal coursework. Live class via Zoom on designated dates / times. Includes recent court case reviews, FBI updates & 2 hour legal update Home Study: Required 6 hrs of 1st-yr renewal coursework. Choose from 3 hr legal update + 3 hr NAR Code of Ethics & more

Pros + Cons Pros: Enroll in a prelicensing class and your first 6 Hour CE class is FREE For the prelicensing class, walk-ins are welcome Cons: No pass guarantee offered

Features Course Formats: Online, virtual, classroom, or home-study live webinar courses available. Course Discounts: Students who enroll in and pay for a prelicensing class at least five days before the date of the first class can receive a discount. Students are also permitted to retake the 40-hour salesperson course within 12 months of graduation at no charge, as a refresher. Refund Policy: A refund will be granted if a cancellation request, in writing, is received at least three business days from when you register for a course. The school will deduct a $25 fee and no refunds will be granted after the start date of the course. Student Support & Engagement: For support, call during hours of operation to reach the Southfield staff or reach via live chat. You can also send a submission form and the school will respond to your message within 24 hours. Exam Prep: Michigan Institute offers several exam prep bundles that can be purchased separately. For instance, you can purchase the CompuCram package, a mobile and tablet-friendly offering that includes vocab to study, practice tests, and simulated exams. Final Exam: Michigan may require that with ceratina courses, an exam must be passed for completion. For instance, with Michigan Institute’s home study programs, an exam will be mailed to your home, which you will need to complete and return by mail.

NCI Associates Best Michigan real estate school for accelerated learning Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit NCI Associates Overview Since 1979, NCI Associates has prided itself on only focusing on Michigan real estate law and practice. A LARA-approved education provider, NCI has decades of real estate continuing education experience and outstanding course material. New and veteran agents appreciate NCI’s cutting edge content, keeping them abreast of the industry’s latest and most up-to-date legal and ethical standards. What’s more, NCI excels at developing and presenting unique programs that maximize the ratio of instruction time to actionable results. Course Options Live webinar

In-person

Online, self-paced See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Additional Packages Prelicensing $305 Live Webinar: Via Zoom. Required 40 hrs of coursework. Choose from 1-week accelerated or 5-week night class on designated dates /times. Includes textbooks with practice exams + diagnostics, exam-taking strategies, helpful examples & 2 exams during the course In-person: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Choose from designated dates /times & locations. Includes textbooks with practice exams + diagnostics, exam-taking strategies, helpful examples & 2 exams during the course Online, Self-paced: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Includes textbooks with practice exams + diagnostics, exam-taking strategies, helpful examples & 2 exams during the course. Also includes access to a 42-pg Exam Prep Study Tool workbook Post-Licensing CE $50 Live Webinar via Zoom: Required 6 hrs of renewal coursework, including legal.

Includes multiple hotline-style Q&A and a download of the materials. Choose from designated dates /times In-Person, Classroom: Required 6 hrs of renewal coursework, including legal. Includes multiple hotline-style Q&A and a booklet. Choose from designated dates /times & locations Online, self-paced: Required 6 hrs of renewal coursework, including legal. Narrated course includes multiple hotline-style Q&A and a download of the materials

Pros + Cons Pros: 40-hour requirement can be completed in the Pre Live webinar, a 1-week accelerated class Livestream, in-person, and self-study options are offered Cons: The Broker’s prelicensing courses are only offered in-person or livestream

Features Course Formats: Live webinar, in-person, or online, self-paced. Missed Session Policy: A certificate of completion cannot be issued until all class sessions have been attended and a passing score earned on any in-class exams. But as an NCI student, you can make up any missed sessions within six months of the original start date of the class. Pass Guarantee: According to Michigan State guidelines, no school can guarantee that its student will pass the state exam. NCI does work to increase students’ chances of passing the exam by offering you industry-leading instruction and materials. Student Support & Engagement: NCI aims to reply to all messages received within 24 hours or sooner! For support, you can call NCI during normal business hours or use the convenient online submission form. Exam Prep: Exam prep is available as a live webinar via Zoom and includes instructor-led review of key topics from the Michigan Real Estate Law & Practice–Test Prep Outline & Glossary. Choose from designated dates /times. Or take a more traditional approach with the in-person classroom option, which is also instructor-led. There are also designated dates/times for the in-person class. Final Exam: Students who enroll in NCI’s real estate license training class must successfully complete an in-class mid-term and final exam to receive a certification of completion. As an NCI student, you can retake an exam within six months of the original start date of the class.

RealEstateU Best Michigan real estate school for setting your own pace Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit RealEstateU Overview Founded in 2013, RealEstateU has been offering comprehensive state-approved programs for over a decade, and is ARELLO and LARA approved. RealEstateU allows students to earn a real estate license from anywhere, anytime, using a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Students are especially appreciative of being able to take the course from home, at hours they choose, rather than taking off work for an in-person class. In addition, RealEstateU is actively expanding its library of online salesperson classes and continuing education to better accommodate the 225,000+ students who enroll in RealEstateU courses. Course Options Online, self-paced See Details Pricing RealEstateU’s prelicensing courses meet Michigan’s 40-hour course requirements. Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $149 Course Only: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework. Self-paced. on-demand lessons Course + Study Guide + e-Textbook: Required 40 hrs of MI coursework.

Incluses State Exam Study Guide e-Textbook with course content, infographics, key terms & more Course + Study Guide + Book + $100k Blueprint: All Study Guide Course features + Blueprint to $100k/yr with tips on closing deals & earning income

Pros + Cons Pros: Take each course at your own pace, anytime Use any device to access the entire training Cons: No CE or Broker prelicensing courses offered

Features Course Formats: Online, self-paced. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Satisfaction Guarantee: According to RealEstateU’s 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, students can try the school for 30 days, including listening to the audio courses, going through the workbooks, and reviewing all the extra materials. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, and you have not completed more than 50% of the course, you can request a refund. Student Support & Engagement: To assist you, RealEstateU’s support staff is available 24/7. The support staff is even available to provide support on final exam day. Exam Prep: RealEstateU’s Exam Prep course focuses on the exact information you need for the exam, including sample questions and practice exams. Final Exam: By law, the 40-hour Michigan real estate salespersons course must include a final exam, which consists of 60 multiple-choice questions.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Michigan

To determine the very best Michigan real estate schools, we carefully considered the following factors:

Affordability and quality

Course access and format options

Instructor expertise and accessibility

Engaging textbooks, learning materials, and study tools

Pass guarantees or return policies

Student support from staff and instructors

Student satisfaction rates and pass rates

In addition, we considered any course features and professional development opportunities that stood out as bringing significant value to real estate agents like yourself.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: Best real estate courses in Michigan

A successful real estate career in Michigan starts with choosing the right real estate school for your prelicensing coursework. It’s an important decision! And now that you know what makes the best online real estate schools in Michigan shine, you’re ready to select the prelicensing program that’s right for your budget, timeline and learning style.



At HousingWire, we provide the information you need to make an informed decision at every stage of your journey, from getting your real estate prelicensing education to finding CE courses to help you advance your career as a MIchigan real estate agent.

For the most up-to-date information on obtaining your license, choosing a school, and other requirements in Michigan, here are the links and sites you’ll be frequenting most as a prospective real estate agent: