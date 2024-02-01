BREAKING: Keller Williams settles the Sitzer/Burnett commission lawsuit for $70 million

MetroTex Association of Realtors pegs new CEO

Justin Landon is departing a similar leadership role in Kentucky and heading to the Lone Star State

The Dallas-based MetroTex Association of Realtors has a new CEO. The trade group announced Wednesday that it has pegged Justin Landon to take the helm.

“I’m honored to join the MetroTex Association of Realtors team as CEO. With exceptional leadership, industry-leading staff, and a clear vision, we’re poised for great success,” Landon said in a statement.

Landon most recently led the Lexington, Kentucky-based Bluegrass Realtors, and its subsidiaries Imagine MLS and the Realtor Community Housing Foundation. Prior to that, Landon was the vice president of government affairs for the San Antonio Board of Realtors. He also has a decade of experience working in Congress and he comes from a multigenerational Realtor family.

“Justin’s association experience brings a unique set of skills that we were looking for to lead MetroTex to the next level,” Ashley Gentry, the president of MetroTex, said in a statement. “He has a proven track record in both the public and private sector, and we look forward to his leadership with MetroTex.”

Landon comes to MetroTex at a challenging time for the 26,000-member association. It is currently named in two copycat commission lawsuits, in which it and other real estate players are accused of colluding to artificially inflate real estate agent commissions.

MetroTex began its search for a new CEO in October 2023 when Janet Kane announced she was leaving the trade group after five years.

