Janet Kane named interim CEO at Cape Fear Realtors

Wilmington, North Carolina-based Cape Fear Realtors has appointed an interim CEO. Janet Kane will take the helm at the 3,500-member strong Realtor association starting on Jan. 2, 2024, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“Engaging leadership, staff, and stakeholders and ensuring they feel supported, valued, and connected has always been a top priority for me as a leader and is the key to success,” Kane said in a statement. “I enjoy building strong teams where a culture of teamwork, collaboration, and innovation are shared values. I am honored and excited to begin working with the professional staff, leadership, and volunteers that provide essential services to the members of Cape Fear Realtors.”

Kane most recently served as the CEO of the 26,000-member MetroTex Association of Realtors in Dallas.

“I’m excited to have Janet’s expertise and leadership during this transition. She will be a key asset to the staff, members, and volunteer leadership moving into 2024 while we search for a permanent CEO,” Amanda Parmer, the chair of the search committee and 2024 president of CFR, said in a statement.

Cape Fear Realtors’ search for a new CEO began in early November 2023, when the trade group announced the departure of CEO Anne Gardner. Gardner had served as CEO for four and a half years. Her last day at Cape Fear Realtors is Dec. 31, 2023.

“We’re grateful for Anne’s dedicated service and outstanding contributions as our Chief Executive,” Steve Mitchell, the 2023 president of Cape Fear Realtors, said at the time. “Her expertise led to the success of critical initiatives since joining Cape Fear Realtors in 2019. Anne’s leadership guided us through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and to complete the renovations of our building—Terraces on Sir Tyler. She has successfully implemented new practices, initiatives, and programs. Her impact will continue to encourage us to be exceptional stakeholders in our real estate industry.”