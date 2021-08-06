Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Side’s Spencer Krull on brokerages, Los Angeles real estate
During this episode of HousingWire Daily, we pressed Spencer Krull on the modern-day purpose and economic viability of a brokerage, and what Side’s distinctive model specifically offers.

eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns’ star power
Residential real estate brokerage eXp continues to be profitable, and company CEO Glenn Sanford became a fan of Glenn Stearns through reality television. HW+ Premium Content.

Why female leadership is crucial to the mortgage industry
HousingWire recently spoke with Keri Stichler about why female leadership is crucial in the mortgage industry and how companies can advocate for inclusivity.

Politics & Money

MBA urges Cuomo to veto New York IMB bill

Bill has passed both houses of the state legislature

The Mortgage Bankers Association asked besieged New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to veto a bill which would enact Community Reinvestment Act-like requirements for independent mortgage banks (IMBs) chartered in the state.

If the bill were enacted, regulators would scrutinize applications submitted by mortgage bankers licensed in New York based on the “performance of  the mortgage banker in helping to meet the credit needs of its entire community, including low and moderate income neighborhoods.”

Regulators would also assess IMBs’ record based on a number of factors, including marketing practices and community outreach, the geographic distribution of its credit extensions, applications, and credit denials, and its participation in government-subsidized loan programs.

The MBA called the bill “unnecessary,” and said it “fails to consider the existing legal infrastructure and significant industry efforts that have greatly expanded mortgage lending to low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers in New York.”

The trade group added that the bill “advances a false narrative” that IMBs are unregulated, a view which it, and others who have argued against imposing such requirements on nonbanks, stridently opposed.

How student lending can benefit non-bank lenders

CampusDoor CEO Steve Winnie and Tom Piercy, Managing Director of Incenter Mortgage Advisors, discuss how student lending can impact non-bank originators.

Presented by: Incenter

“The Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) apply to all mortgage lenders, IMBs included, and include strict penalties for discrimination,” the MBA wrote.

It also pointed out that there is a “vast network of state and federal regulators” that already enforce those rules, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Housing and Urban Development Office of Fair Housing, the New York State Attorney General, and the New York Department of Financial Services.

Nevertheless, the bill, which is sponsored by two Democratic representatives of Buffalo, New York, Democratic state Assembly member Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Sen. Tim Kennedy, has so far sailed through both houses of the state legislature. It now awaits Cuomo’s signature.

The MBA sent the letter requesting he veto the measure at the end of July, before the New York Attorney General published a report which found he sexually harassed 11 women. In the wake of the report, Democrats including President Joe Biden and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for him to resign.

Home prices are still rising, but relief for buyers is coming

Domestic home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, per CoreLogic. Twin Falls, Idaho had the highest annual increase at 40.2%.

Job growth continues as 943,000 added in July

The U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, skyrocketing past the expected totals of 865,000 as the economy continues to rebound from 2020.

