The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Sponsored Content

How student lending can benefit non-bank lenders

Student loans can help non-bank mortgage lenders stay relevant with their customers

Over the last several years, non-bank mortgage originators have established a much larger market share. Additionally, non-bank servicers have more than doubled their ownership of servicing rights in the last 10 years. This gives non-bank lenders and servicers significantly greater access to more consumers and provides an opportunity for student lending to make an impact. 

More than ever, non-bank mortgage lenders are looking for stickiness with their customers after their initial origination – and student loans are a great opportunity for this. Student loans can be offered over 4-5 years of matriculation, even on through graduate school, and there remains a large market these days for student loan refinance. Either of those products can help non-bank mortgage lenders stay relevant with their customers after their initial product. 

There’s a lot of seasoning behind student loans, and the loans perform extremely well. Additionally, the application process for students has become seamless and digitized. 

CampusDoor has developed the leading platform for originating student loans, and for the non-bank mortgage lenders coming onboard, the process is very established. Lenders using CampusDoor’s platform can join the marketplace in as little as 30-45 days. 

While the industry prepares for the refinance boom to come to an end, there’s pressure for rates to move upward, which will pull production back. As volumes begin to drop and margins begin to compress, originators are looking for a way to expand their product offerings. Student lending offers an entryway into consumer finance that non-bank originators have not had access to historically.

housing market outlook
Millions will enter housing market in 2021: Zillow

Up to 2.5 million households could enter the housing market in 2021, per Zillow. The buyers will descend on the “secondary cities” across the U.S.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Multitasking business man working at home
Voxtur acquires appraisal software firm Anow

Real estate tech firm Voxtur Analytics paid $30.5 million to acquire Appraisal Now, an appraisal software management company.

Apr 09, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

