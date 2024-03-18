MBA names Madisyn Rhone as VP of legislative affairs

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) appointed Madisyn Rhone as vice president of legislative affairs, the trade organization announced on Monday.

In her new role, Rhone will be responsible for advocating on behalf of MBA’s legislative and policy priorities on Capitol Hill, with a primary focus on Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. In November 2023, Rachel Kelley was appointed to the role of vice president of legislative affairs with a primary focus on Republican members of the House.

“Madisyn comes to MBA as a highly regarded industry leader in government affairs, with practical real estate finance experience working for a leading mortgage insurance firm in both operational and lobbying roles,” Bill Killmer, MBA’s chief lobbyist and senior vice president of legislative and political affairs, said in a statement.

“I am excited that Madisyn is joining our talented lobbying team and fully confident her well-established Capitol Hill network and deep knowledge of industry issues will lead to positive results for our members.”

Rhone is a 2021 HousingWire Rising Star. In her prior position, Rhone served as the government and industry relations director at Enact Mortgage Insurance (formerly known as Genworth Mortgage Insurance), a private mortgage insurance provider. In that role, she led the company’s Democratic government relations efforts and helped to develop federal policy positions. Rhone also held several analysis roles within Genworth’s accelerated talent development rotational program. She spent a total of nearly six years at the company.

In addition to her position at the MBA, Rhone sits on the Structured Finance Association‘s Structured Finance Coalition board of directors and is an advisory board member for the George Washington Global ESG Impact Forum. She also holds volunteer positions as vice chair of the Women in Government Relations congressional outreach committee and as vice chair of the Youth Excited About Sports board of directors.