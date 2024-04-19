MBA appoints director of associate membership

Alicia Goncalves has joined the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as director of associate membership, the trade association announced on Friday.

In this role, Goncalves will serve as the primary point of contact for MBA’s associate members, supporting their business efforts and enhancing their engagement with MBA.

“Alicia is a passionate industry advocate who brings nearly two decades of expertise and success in the mortgage business,” Laura Hopkins, MBA’s vice president of membership, said in a statement. “Alicia brings an energetic and refreshing angle to our member services team that will help engage our associate members and ensure they get the most out of their MBA membership.”

Most recently, Goncalves served as senior customer success manager at fintech company nCino. Goncalves also serves with the Connecticut Mortgage Bankers Association as a member of its board of director, as chair of its Young Mortgage Professionals (YMP) group, and as president of the YMB advisory board.

She earned her Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation in 2023 and is a 2022 graduate of MBA’s Future Leaders program.