May: Market Update for Housing Marketers

HW Media’s audience is very interested in understanding the macroeconomic factors affecting housing. Top-performing articles over the last month include:

Top podcasts:

Clayton Collins on preparing for a mortgage market cycle with Anthony Hsieh.

Logan Mohtashami on inflation, interest rates and the coming recession. It’s worth noting that while Logan has raised four out of six red flags necessary for a recession, he thinks the strong fundamentals of the economy (especially jobs) will limit the severity and duration of the next recession.

Other topics grabbing attention:

Reflecting that interest, one of May’s most viewed sponsored pieces was this executive conversation with John Keratsis of Deephaven Mortgage about navigating the shifting market with non-QM options.

Even if your company doesn’t offer non-QM, the central theme we’re seeing is that lenders are looking at new products in order to combat tightening profit margins. Further, this Lunch & Learn on appraisal modernization was our most attended event of May, and this white paper on a data-driven approach to mortgage from intelligence solution provider Teraverde was our highest performer last month. In short, if you can provide thought-leadership on how to profitably and efficiently navigate today’s market, you’ll go far.