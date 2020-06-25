Uncategorized

Marketing Strategies of Top LOs

Joining the ranks of top loan originators doesn’t happen by chance. It requires the ability to understand specific housing markets and then apply a smart marketing strategy to efficiently make customers for life. That’s why this session features two of the nation’s top loan officers. This powerhouse panel is composed of superstars Dan Rogers, senior vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate, and Kevin O’Laughlin, producing market leader and senior LO at Movement Mortgage, and hosted by top mortgage coach and host of The bigJoel Show podcast Joel Epstein.

Watch the full session below.

Panelists:

  • Dan Rogers, SVP / Regional Manager, Guaranteed Rate
  • Joel Epstein, Founder and Head Coach, Host of the bigJOEL Show, bigJOEL Coaching
  • Kevin O’Laughlin, Senior Loan Officer, Movement Mortgage
