Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?
Is Automation the Answer to Lenders’ Looming Profitability Problem?

Join this webinar for a discussion on the lending process issues that have eluded even modern technology adoption, where automation stands in the industry today and a prediction on how it will evolve in the future.

HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2021
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2021

Before we head into the new year, this issue will focus on what today’s housing leaders and regulators are zeroed in on and the current state of housing.

Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards
Introducing the 2021 HousingWire Vanguards

The 2021 Vanguards include 50 of the greatest leaders in the housing industry today. Executives who are changing the foundation of the housing industry.

Fueling the home-buying process with certainty
Fueling the home-buying process with certainty

The industry needs a fully integrated and streamlined process that can satisfy consumers and insert confidence into the transaction process. Learn about the possibilities of embedded workflow applications that can do just that.

Mortgage

Market for MSRs revs up as year-end approaches

Ginnie Mae’s proposed risk-based capital rules for nonbank lenders, however, threaten to put sand in the gears

HW+ computer house tech

The secondary market for mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, has been heating up recently as interest rates tick up, increasing the value of MSR assets, and as other revenue streams for lenders begin to slow — such as loan refinancing.

It’s also the time of year that many nondepository lenders, also called nonbanks, typically will look to sell off some of the MSR assets on their books to bolster liquidity for future endeavors. Those are normal market dynamics, according to Azad Rafat, MSR senior director at Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.  

MSR assets aren’t complicated in conception. They are simply the loan-servicing component that goes along with any mortgage — collecting taxes, interest and principal payments, and forwarding that revenue stream to the appropriate parties, in exchange for a small cut of the interest on the mortgage. And those servicing rights, with a revenue stream backed by the underlying mortgage, can be packaged, bought and sold like any other asset or security.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Loan or saving money for buy a house and real estate for family concept, Home model put on the stack coin tower with growing business investment in the in the public park.
    PennyMac, UWM raise conforming loan limit ceiling

    PennyMac announced this week that it is upping conforming loan limits by almost 14% through broker and correspondent channels. It’s not the only one raising the cap.

    Oct 01, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Young girl using smart phone,Social media concept.
    Realtors still get most of their leads from Facebook

    Over half of Realtors said that social media was their top lead-generating technology tool, according to a new survey report from the National Association of Realtors.

    Oct 04, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please