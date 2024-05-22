How AI will transform the mortgage and appraisal industries
Majority homeownership: The future of housing is now

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

If you’re still saying minority homeownership, you’re already losing. It’s time to take a hard look at the data. Any player who will be worth their weight in the future understands that the MAJORITY of their business will come from Hispanic and Black home shoppers. Are you deploying the right workforce and strategies to address your future pipeline? Here’s where you’re going wrong and what is driving the future of the industry.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

  • Mosi Gatling, SVP – Strategic Growth & Expansion, New American Funding
  • Brena Nath, HW+ & Events Director, HousingWire

