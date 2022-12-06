loanDepot VP Brian Covey moves to Revolution

Brian Covey, a high-profile vice president at loanDepot, is leaving the company after five years to join Revolution Mortgage, another direct-to-consumer retail mortgage lender which was founded in 2018.

Covey, who announced the change Monday via a LinkedIn post, joined loanDepot in 2018 and led the sales teams in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, recruiting and training more than 200 sales and operations team members. He also provided training to loan originators.

In the post, Covey noted the his region’s growth from $125M in 2017, a year before he joined, to more than $2.45 billion in 2021.

“…we promoted 10+ leaders in both sales and operations to higher levels while helping them grow personally & professionally; we were recognized as the #1 Region in the company for 2021 built around professionalism, family mindset & strong core values centered the culture we envisioned together,” he wrote.

At Revolution Mortgage, Covey will serve as executive vice president of strategy and development.

Prior to loanDepot, Covey was regional director and market leader at Movement Mortgage and area manager and regional builder sales manager at Wells Fargo.

Before his mortgage career, Covey competed with the U.S. U-17 Olympic soccer team and played professional soccer for Memphis FC. He is the author of Conversations with Covey: How to Win at Life No Matter Where You Are Now, and host of “The Brian Covey Show” podcast. Covey served on HousingWire’s Engage Marketing advisory board in 2020 and has been a speaker at both Engage Marketing and Engage Talent events.

“Our industry offers a wide variety of opportunities to be highly successful both financially and also to put your unique stamp on your business,” Covey told HousingWire last year.. “It’s one of the few industries that you can carve your niche being you and earn a great living, having control over how you set things up in many ways.”