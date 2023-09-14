A loan officer’s ultimate guide to appraisal modernization
loanDepot appoints Dan Hanson to newly-created executive role

Hanson will be responsible for developing new revenue-generating opportunities, including national referral relationships and acquisitions

California-based loanDepot has appointed Dan Hanson to a newly-created role of executive director of enterprises partnerships and acquisitions as the company seeks to invest in profitable growth-generating initiatives, it announced on Thursday.  

The mortgage lender has had several changes to its leadership so far this year. In July, loanDepot appointed Darren Graeler as executive vice president and chief accounting officer. In May, the lender promoted Alec Hanson, the company’s senior vice president of production for the West division, to chief marketing officer. 

Industry veteran Dan Hanson joined loanDepot in 2011 and, in January 2017, became the company’s chief retail production officer, a job position he held for six years. Before loanDepot, he was a managing director at Countrywide and a senior vice president at Bank of America.  

According to the company, Hanson will be responsible for “developing new revenue-generating opportunities, including national referral relationships and acquisitions.” It does not include the company’s joint venture channel.

Hanson will oversee, for example, the “Lender Express offering,” which provides mortgage products to credit unions and other financial institutions. 

The appointment supports LoanDepot’s Vision 2025 plan, launched last year “to address the impacts of the current market downturn and still invest in our platform,” Jeff Walsh, the company’s president, said in a statement. 

“This includes driving growth through accretive acquisitions, referral relationships and other strategic partnerships,” Walsh said.  

loanDepot delivered its fifth consecutive quarterly loss in the second quarter of 2023, but the company’s financials are improving. The lender recorded a loss of $34.3 million in non-GAAP adjusted net income from April to June, compared to a $60.2 million loss in the previous quarter. 

In April, loanDepot announced a resolution to infighting between founder and chairman Anthony Hsieh and the board of directors. 

A few months later, the company said four top executives would depart, including CFO Patrick Flanagan, Chief Accounting Officer Nicole Carrillo, Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Tackaberry and LDI Digital President Zeenat Sidi. Changes in leadership came with the decision to consolidate LDI Digital, including mellohome, into its existing production channels.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

