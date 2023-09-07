LeadingRE promotes Reisinger to COO, Edgerton to Chief Legal Officer

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has promoted Jessica Edgerton to chief legal officer/executive vice president of industry and learning and Kate Reisinger to chief operating officer.

Edgerton and Reisinger will have an impact on the global network of 550-plus independent real estate brokerages.

Edgerton moves up from her position of executive vice president of operations, which she’s held since 2018. Edgerton will now oversee the company’s legal affairs, such as regulatory compliance, trademark protection, and contract management. The position also involves heading LeadingRE Institute, the network’s award-winning online learning platform, along with other learning initiatives. Edgerton’s mission will also be to foster diversity and inclusivity within the broader industry.

Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors for Moderne Ventures and recently served on the boards of Upstream and RESO.

Kate Reisinger was promoted to COO from EVP of member services

Reisinger’s role will be to design and conduct the company’s operations. When she joined the company in January 2019, she focused on member engagement, performance, and satisfaction. Reiginger also managed the core referral program, which generates over 24,000 member-to-member referrals annually, according to the statement. Gradually her leadership role expanded into other key operational areas, such as marketing and events, including LeadingRE’s flagship Conference Week.

Hence, her progression to COO was “natural,” said Paul Boomsma, President and CEO of LeadingRE. “I am excited to continue working closely with her as we broaden our offerings worldwide,” he added.

Prior to joining LeadingRE, Reisinger served as Regional Director for relocation and client development at Coldwell Banker.

LeadingRE has independent residential brokerages in more than 70 countries, with 565 firms and 136,000 agents producing more than 1.2 million global transactions a year. In July, Las Vegas-based brokerage huntington & ellis joined LeadingRE, adding 16 teams with more than 120 agents who serve the greater Los Vegas area.