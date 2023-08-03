Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
MBA’s Marina Walsh on mortgage origination profitability and forecasts
MBA’s Marina Walsh on mortgage origination profitability and forecasts
BrokerageIPO / M&AReal Estate

Lamacchia Realty announces mergers, enters Cape Cod market

Lamacchia Realty recently announces two significant mergers, marking an expansion for the company. Firstly, they are joining forces with Right Choice Real Estate, a well-known legacy brokerage in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for over 25 years. Founders Ron and Dawn Rusin will remain actively involved in running the office while focusing more on growing their real estate sales businesses as Lamacchia Realty takes charge of management-related tasks.

Lamacchia Realty is also partnering with Foley Real Estate and Foley Premier Properties, a brokerage in Falmouth, Cape Cod. Founded in 1970 by Jim Foley, the company has been family-owned and operated ever since, with Kara Foley leading the way since 2010. This merger will see Lamacchia Realty handling most of the Cape Cod business, particularly in Falmouth, in-house.

Lamacchia Realty was named a RealTrends GameChanger in 2022 and 2023 for its growth. In 2023, the firm grew by 216% by five-year transaction side percentage. The firm is also ranked in the 2023 RealTrends The Thousand No. 68 in the private independent category.

The integration of these two brokerages into Lamacchia Realty’s portfolio expands their reach in both the Bristol County and Cape Cod markets.

As part of the integration, the current Right Choice Real Estate office in Fall River will now operate under the Lamacchia Realty banner. The move will also expand Lamacchia Realty’s reach into the Rhode Island market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Ice Black Knight merger
Black Knight reports slimmer Q2 profit ahead of trial on ICE deal HW+

Black Knight’s slimmer Q2 profit was led by weaker mortgage volume and near-term effects from the proposed ICE deal.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please