HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How lenders can improve business models in 2022
How lenders can improve business models in 2022
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
HousingWire Magazine: July 2022
Lunch & Learn: The battle against margin compression
Lunch & Learn: The battle against margin compression
Is technology a game changer for agents and brokerages?
Is technology a game changer for agents and brokerages?
HW Media HQ

June: Market Update for Housing Marketers

Prepared exclusively for HW Media Clients.

June was a volatile month for mortgage rates and for lenders having to adapt quickly to changing conditions. Some of our top stories covered layoffs as lenders try to match staffing needs with volume. Other top stories looked to make sense of the new environment, including:

·  How mortgage lenders are navigating life at 6%

·  Housing starts data raises 5th recession red flag

·  CFPB to review QM rule

Top podcasts:

·  State of the housing market June 2022

·  The long-lasting impact of high home prices

Other topics grabbing attention:

·  Desktop and hybrid appraisals

·  Effects of the Fed’s rate hike

If we could give the last month of sponsored content a theme, it would be “progress through tech.” While it was not the easiest month for housing professionals, the interest in tech solutions is certainly still at the forefront. 

For example, one of our most downloaded white papers in the past few weeks is from Tavant, titled The Impact of Crypto-Technologies on the Mortgage. Continuing in the theme of technology’s impact on originating, this piece from Calyx discusses how to create a path for success in today’s market, highlighting the value of employing an LOS that allows lenders to focus on their bottom lines. 

Dipping into the world of title, but still on theme with tech, this Q&A with EscrowTab Co-founder Brandon Weiss about how lenders can streamline their eClosings with the help of IPEN garnered substantial interest from our audience. 

Of course, any thought leadership pertaining to the current market environment is almost guaranteed to do well, and we saw that last month highlighted in the following pieces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ new home build
With home sales down, why are home prices still up? HW+

Over the last 2.5 years of this housing market, it wasn’t housing deflation we needed to worry about, but housing inflation.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please