June: Market Update for Housing Marketers

June was a volatile month for mortgage rates and for lenders having to adapt quickly to changing conditions. Some of our top stories covered layoffs as lenders try to match staffing needs with volume. Other top stories looked to make sense of the new environment, including:

· How mortgage lenders are navigating life at 6%

· Housing starts data raises 5th recession red flag

· CFPB to review QM rule

Top podcasts:

· State of the housing market June 2022

· The long-lasting impact of high home prices

Other topics grabbing attention:

· Desktop and hybrid appraisals

· Effects of the Fed’s rate hike

If we could give the last month of sponsored content a theme, it would be “progress through tech.” While it was not the easiest month for housing professionals, the interest in tech solutions is certainly still at the forefront.

For example, one of our most downloaded white papers in the past few weeks is from Tavant, titled The Impact of Crypto-Technologies on the Mortgage. Continuing in the theme of technology’s impact on originating, this piece from Calyx discusses how to create a path for success in today’s market, highlighting the value of employing an LOS that allows lenders to focus on their bottom lines.

Dipping into the world of title, but still on theme with tech, this Q&A with EscrowTab Co-founder Brandon Weiss about how lenders can streamline their eClosings with the help of IPEN garnered substantial interest from our audience.

Of course, any thought leadership pertaining to the current market environment is almost guaranteed to do well, and we saw that last month highlighted in the following pieces