Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

HousingWire’s virtual demo day on November 2nd will highlight closing tech platforms. Blend, Snapdocs, Qualia, First American, and more will be showcasing their title and escrow capabilities in a zero sales pressure environment.

Rohit Chopra pleads the fifth on QM rule
Rohit Chopra pleads the fifth on QM rule

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, in his first report to Congress, answered for decisions made by his predecessor, and provided some indication of his priorities going forward.

How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights
How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights

Learn how to navigate the challenges in today’s market – for example, the need for ongoing, on-demand access to near-real-time data and the ability to access those data insights in a timely and accurate manner. 

Which core segments of brokerage make the most money
Which core segments of brokerage make the most money

Today’s HousingWire Daily is a RealTrending crossover episode. It features Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, who interviews Chris Kelly and Christian Wallace.

Appraisals & ValuationsOpinion

JPMorgan Chase commits $3 million to appraiser diversity

Moves to support students and professionals in the appraisal industry

HW+ appraiser houses

 JPMorgan Chase recently donated $3 million to the Appraiser Diversity Initiative, putting its financial support behind a growing movement to bring more diversity to the residential appraisal field.

The initiative, which is part of a collaboration between the Appraisal Institute, National Urban League, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is intended to attract diverse new entrants into the residential appraisal field, overcome barriers to entry (such as education, training, and experience requirements), and provide support to position aspiring appraisers for professional success.

The commitment will be spread out over three years with Chase devoting $1 million per year to support trainee education packages. This investment will help approximately 700 students with costs that include textbooks, calculators and the purchase of any additional required courses.

 A commitment to advance racial equity

Chase has had ongoing discussions with the Appraisal Institute and Fannie Mae on ways to support the Appraiser Diversity Initiative since the first quarter, and this isn’t the bank’s first financial commitment to advance racial equity.“JPMorgan Chase is taking a comprehensive approach to narrow the racial wealth gap in the U.S., particularly among Black and Latinx communities.

“Last October, we announced a $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity of which $26 billion is dedicated to expanding affordable housing and sustainable homeownership in underserved communities,” Mark O’Donovan, CEO of Chase Home Lending, said. “In addition to driving sustainable homeownership, we’re working with our partners to root out bias in the residential appraisal process. We need new, diverse talent to join the appraiser industry and we’re hopeful that these scholarships will help pave the way.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Rich Barton - HW+
    Inside Zillow’s misadventures in iBuying

    Zillow paused iBuying after rapidly accumulating billions of dollars in debt and thousands of unsold homes. How did it happen? And what happens next? We explore. HW+ Premium Content

    Oct 26, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_188119025
    A look at the role instant title plays in the borrower journey

    HousingWire recently spoke with Dave Steinmetz, Division President of Origination Services for ServiceLink, on what tools lenders should leverage to streamline home equity title and closing.

    Oct 29, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please