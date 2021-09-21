The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
Jeffrey Naimon to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

Partner at D.C. firm Buckley LLP to discuss the latest regulatory environment in housing

A series of regulatory changes are taking place in housing due to a new political administration and the country’s reckoning with racial inequality in homeownership. That’s why HousingWire invited attorney Jeffrey Naimon, partner at the Buckley LLP Washington, D.C. office, to HW Annual to explain what these new regulations mean for the housing economy. 

Naimon has more than 25 years of experience assisting bank and nonbank financial services providers with regulatory, enforcement and transactional matters. He defends financial services companies that are facing complex examination or enforcement matters before the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and federal and state banking regulators, with a focus on fair lending, unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices (UDAAP), loan servicing, privacy and credit reporting, debt collection, servicemember protections and other consumer protection issues.

At HW Annual, Naimon will join a panel of compliance attorneys and regulatory experts, including Daniella Casseres, partner at Offit Kurman, who will discuss the themes behind recent regulatory news, and how to prepare for changes to come.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

Attendees will also hear from Rachel Robinson, director, collateral policy and product development at Rocket Mortgage, and CoreLogic’s Chief Appraiser, Shawn Telford

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • The future of valuations
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers. Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

