James Kleimann of The Real Deal joins HousingWire

James Kleimann is joining HousingWire as Mortgage Editor to help the company sharpen coverage in housing finance, while also expanding into other housing verticals like real estate, title/escrow and appraisal. Working alongside HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler, Kleimann will spearhead the editorial strategy for housing coverage on HousingWire.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring James Kleimann in as HousingWire’s mortgage editor,” Wheeler said. “James has an incredible knowledge of the real estate industry and a passion for finding and reporting the kind of compelling stories we know our readers are looking for. He is a powerful addition to our newsroom as both a writer and an editor, shaping our coverage as we continue to be the leading source of information for real estate and mortgage professionals.”

Kleimann joins HousingWire from The Real Deal where he most recently served as the managing web editor. During his time there, Kleimann helped manage an award-winning, investigative newsroom that examines the successes, failures and controversies within the housing industry. Kleimann edited numerous stories that received awards from organizations such as the Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW) and National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).

Kleimann began his career in journalism in local news serving as the editor of several Patch sites in North New Jersey and eventually moved on to NJ.com/The Star-Ledger, where he was in charge of the Hudson, Passaic and Bergen County bureaus for the state’s largest news outlet.

“HousingWire is the leading publication for housing professionals, and has a rich history of producing great journalism,” said Kleimann. “But its ambitions are so much greater than that. I’m beyond thrilled to work with Clayton, Diego, Sarah and the rest of the editorial staff to dig even deeper into the mortgage space and break into new subjects during this exciting, uncertain time.”

