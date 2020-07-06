Real EstateInvestments

It looks like Kanye West is revisiting his affordable housing plans

And of course, running for president

Kanye West had a busy weekend. On July 4 the rapper used Twitter to announce he was running for president, apparently with the support of Elon Musk, and on Sunday seemed to indicate he was resuming an affordable-housing project he started last year.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION,” West announced on Saturday, despite missing Federal Election Committee deadlines for multiple states.

About a year ago, a Forbes profile revealed that West was working on designing prefabricated, low-income housing with a Star War’s aesthetic, shopping the idea to investors as a potential housing solution for the homeless.

In the image West shared via Twitter on Sunday, dome-like structures were shown under construction. The Tweet didn’t go into detail about the location or further plans for the housing.

The original structures were taken down after calls from angry residents to the city of Los Angeles complaining about late-night construction noises. After an inspector was dispatched to the site, it was determined that the structures needed a permit, or would be taken down.

CNN reported in September that the domes on West’s 300-acre property in Calabasas, California had been taken down.

