Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

When will we see the next housing recession?
When will we see the next housing recession?

When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data.

How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market
How credit scores impact lenders’ pipelines in a purchase market

With the purchase market becoming a primary emphasis for lenders in 2021. HousingWire sat down with Mike Darne to talk about credit trends in a purchase market and how that impact lenders' pipelines.

Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business
Sherry Chris on market proofing your real estate business

This episode covers the one-stop shop brokerage model, things that brokerages can do to help counter margin compression and how to shield your real estate business in a changing market.

Real Estate

Investors spent a record $63B to buy homes in Q3

In total, they acquired 90,215 homes, an 80.2% increase year-over-year, Redfin analysis found

Real estate investors spent a record $63.6 billion to purchase homes in the third quarter, up 78% from a year earlier, with an intense housing shortage fueling their returns, according to a Redfin report published on Monday.

In total, investors acquired 90,215 homes in the third quarter, an 80.2% increase year-over-year. Redfin defines an investor as any institution or business that purchases residential real estate.

Sheharyar Bokhari, a senior economist at Redfin, said that increasing home prices had created opportunities for investors to reap big profits. “Those same factors have pushed more Americans to rent, which also creates opportunities for investors,” he noted in a statement.

In September, median home sale prices increased 13.9% year-over-year. Meanwhile, average monthly rents rose 10.7% in the same period, the fastest growth in at least two years.  

According to the report, it has been challenging for many individual homebuyers to compete with cash-rich real estate investors. In the third quarter, investors purchased more than three-quarters of homes with all cash.

But the expectation is that the situation may be better for non-investors homebuyers as the housing market has started to cool down. “Bidding wars are on the decline, and if home-price growth continues to ease, we may see investors slow their roll,” said Bokhari.

In total, real estate investors represented 18.2% of the U.S. homes purchased in the third quarter, seven basis points higher than a year earlier, Redfin’s analysis found.

But their share increased to 32% in Atlanta (GA), 31.7% in Phoenix (AZ), and 31.5% in Charlotte (NC). However, in Providence (RI), they represented just 5.4% of the homes sold in the third quarter, a lower share than any other metro area included in Redfin’s report.

The typical home that real estate investors purchased in the third quarter cost $438,770, 5.3% higher than a year earlier. Single-family homes represented 74.4% of the total, followed by condos/co-ops (16.9%), townhouses (5.4%), and multifamily housing (3.4%).

The report also shows that 65.2% of the houses investors bought had high heat risk, 64.3% had high storm risk, and 27.1% faced high drought risk. Investors were more likely than non-investors to purchase homes in these situations. 

Though there’s been much hand-wringing over the impact institutional investors play in the housing market, the typical investor is usually small and local. Institutional investors are estimated to own roughly 2% of U.S. single-family homes, the vast majority of which are rentals.

Historically high housing prices and large down payment requirements are forcing more people to rent. And rent prices are up, which has led to deep-pocketed investors building single-family homes as rentals. Close to 100,000 built-to-rent homes will have started construction this year, according to Brad Hunter, founder of consulting firm Hunter Housing Economics, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Hispanic family outside home for rent
Single-family rents soar in tight housing market

Single-family property rents are on the rise, and California cities have the highest median rental prices in the country, according to a new study.

Nov 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_16883995
Homepoint launches ARM products for brokers

Homepoint is the latest firm to announce that it is making five, seven and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages available to its network of mortgage broker partners, a move designed to generate purchase business.

Nov 15, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please