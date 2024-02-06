What servicers need to know going into 2024
Insellerate unveils a new user interface

The new platform is integrated with Insellerate’s extensive API infrastructure

Insellerate, a customer relationship management (CRM) provider that serves banks, credit unions and other lenders, has rehauled its user interface (UI) to make it more user-friendly and efficient.

To redesign the interface, the company collected feedback from more than  250 loan officers, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience.

“The new UI is a testament to our responsiveness to user feedback and our dedication to providing solutions that drive success in the ever-evolving mortgage landscape,” Insellerate CEO Josh Friend said in a statement.

The new interface is now fully integrated with Insellerate’s extensive advanced programming interface (API) infrastructure, empowering lenders to customize their user interface.

Insellerate’s services work across all lending channels, including retail, wholesale, TPO, consumer direct, recruiting and reverse. The company also offers a native mobile application, which gives more flexibility to loan officers. The platform is SOC 2 and SSAE 18 certified.

In October, Insellerate integrated with Finastra’s MortgagebotLOS and Originate solutions, allowing lenders that use Finastra’s software to benefit from a fully integrated CRM as well as a marketing automation solution.

