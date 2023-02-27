Mortgage lender CRM and marketing automation solutions provider Insellerate has launched a new third party origination (TPO) solution for wholesale lenders, the company announced on Monday during ICE Experience.

Insellerate TPO will provide account executive workflows, marketing content, pipeline management at the company and individual broker levels and other services, according to a statement from the company.

The product also allows account executives to access its solutions and work on loan files on mobile, in addition to sending marketing content to engage TPO brokers and improve communication across channels.

The features are facilitated by its APIs, which connect to a lender’s tech stack and allow account executives to work on their files from anywhere.

Insellerate said it created the solution to drive origination volumes in the face of a “constantly changing mortgage market” that is riddled with rising interest rates and low inventory.

According to the company, wholesale lenders and their TPO partners are looking for strategic solutions to streamlining workflows, improving pipeline management and tracking, and implementing consistent engagement.

The new product is fully integrated into loan origination systems, like ICE Technology’s Encompass and MeridianLink. The mortgage CRM serves all lending channels, including retail, wholesale, TPO, consumer direct and reverse.

A HousingWire 2022 Tech100 company, Insellerate’s Customer Experience Platform provides lead management, sales enablement, CRM, engagement automation, a mortgage content library, data intelligence and campaigns to lenders and servicers.

The solutions include lead management and distribution, inbound call routing, and access to loan information.

The company recorded a monthly application volume growth of 1,000% over the last two years. Last October, Mortgage Coach integrated with Insellerate to streamline the sales process and allow loan officers to “generate and customize total cost analysis loan presentations” with Insellerate’s customer relationship management and lead management dashboard’s contact data.