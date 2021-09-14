Breaking: Treasury, FHFA suspend recent PSPA requirements

READ NOW
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?

Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?
FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

In this episode, Mohtashami touches on the rise in forbearance exits, whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages and more.

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry
How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Touchless lending has graduated from theoretical to actual for the mortgage industry. This white paper will cover how to achieve a touchless mortgage pathway and its benefits for lenders.

Politics & Money

Industry relieved that Ginnie Mae is no longer being ignored

If Alanna McCargo is confirmed, industry insiders say that the quasi-agency will have more influence with HUD

HW-home-sales

Monday’s announcement that Alanna McCargo, senior advisor at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is up for the nomination of Ginnie Mae president put a smile on the face of the mortgage industry.

Fair housing organizations, trade groups, and former Ginnie Mae presidents all expressed relief that a qualified candidate has a solid chance to finally fill a role that has been sitting vacant since early 2017. Ginnie Mae backstopped roughly $2.1 trillion of mortgage-backed securities as of Aug. 31.

The nomination potentially “gives Ginnie more of a plug into HUD and access to the leadership of the department,” said Ted Tozer, who served as Ginnie Mae president from 2010 to 2017 and departed shortly before President Trump took office.

If McCargo is confirmed as president, she will have the opportunity “to talk to politicians and give more substance to the issues that Ginnie is trying to advocate for,” Tozer remarked.

After Tozer’s exit in early 2017, Michael Bright, the current CEO of trade group Structured Finance Association, served as the interim president from 2017 to 2019, but was never confirmed by Congress. Thus, the position sat open for almost five years.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_138388762 (1)
    Red-hot US housing market begins to cool

    Though the demand for homes remained strong across the United States in August, there are clear signs that the housing market is past its peak.

    Sep 13, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
    Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

    The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

    Sep 14, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please