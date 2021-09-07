Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs

Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing

The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?

The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Politics & Money

Biden affordability efforts make no waves in housing industry

HW-Biden-houses

Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a multi-pronged proposal for federal agencies to address the lack of housing inventory, ahead of action from Congress.

While the announcements didn’t include any major new programs, federal agencies will restart programs that previously lapsed, such as the U.S. Treasury and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s risk-based sharing program, and increase funding to existing programs. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced a significant increase — from $1 billion to $1.7 billion — in government sponsored enterprise investments in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects.

The mortgage industry and housing advocates were generally supportive of the modest measures. Many items the housing industry and affordable housing advocates are hoping for are still up in the air as Congress negotiates the infrastructure packages.

Bob Broeksmit, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said the trade association “strongly supports” efforts to increase supply by spurring construction and rehabilitation of homes for renters and first-time buyers.

But Broeksmit pointed out that bigger changes depend on Congress. Measures under consideration include a downpayment assistance program and a number of measures focused on rental housing.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ housing bubble
    Is the Fed creating a housing bubble by keeping rates low?

    The latest messaging is that the Fed is creating a housing bubble by keeping rates so low that prices can skyrocket. But is that true? HW+ Premium Content.

    Aug 30, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
    Mortgage applications continue downward trend

    Mortgage application volume declined by 1.9% as of Sept. 3, falling to its lowest level since mid-July, according to the MBA’s weekly survey.

    Sep 08, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please