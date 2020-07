Panoramic image, Man hand holding piggy bank on wood table. Save money and financial investment

Large institutional investors like Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and Amherst are poised to pounce on distressed property purchase opportunities in the aftermath of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article.

But those mammoth institutional investors may be outflanked by an army of individual real estate investors willing to buy earlier in the cycle at prices closer to full market value.