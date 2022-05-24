HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
What opportunities do lenders miss out on by not focusing on credit?
What opportunities do lenders miss out on by not focusing on credit?
The housing industry will soon be up in ARMs
The housing industry will soon be up in ARMs
Profitability and efficiency strategies in a time of rising rates
Profitability and efficiency strategies in a time of rising rates
Logan Mohtashami on rates and housing starts
Logan Mohtashami on rates and housing starts
MortgageFintech

Indecomm’s GeniusWorks targets middle-office costs

Software looks to cut costs in processing and underwriting

Indecomm Global Services, a New Jersey-based mortgage automation and services provider, aims to court more lenders through its new automation-enabled origination solution, GeniusWorks, which is intended to cut the cost of middle-office origination functions: set-up, processing and underwriting.

GeniusWorks operates in conjunction with Indecomm’s suite of automation solution softwares to take loan files at set-up and return them to the lender to meet requirements in closing a mortgage. It’s meant to streamline all workflow, processes, decisions and tasks at middle-office origination so lenders can save time and money when processing loans, according to Indecomm.

“Our models predict that lenders will achieve a meaningful 30% reduction in cost-per-loan at the middle office and a 50% reduction in the number of lender touches per loan,” according to a statement from Narayan Bharadwaj, Indecomm’s senior vice president of automation.

“This efficiency allows lenders to operate profitably even during periods of economic uncertainties and without the constant yo-yo of having to manage their capacity up or down.”

The middle-office origination functions still haven’t been digitized in the mortgage origination process. Even before the pandemic, mortgage tech companies turned to point-of-sale (POS) systems to make applying for a mortgage easier and faster online, increasing efficiency for front-office origination functions. The pandemic then spurred a digitization of loan closings including e-Close and e-Sign functions, but processing and underwriting still required manual work.

Indecomm’s roll out of GeniusWorks follows its launch of DecisionGenius, a mortgage automation solution for the mortgage middle office that assesses the income, credit, assets and collateral of a borrower. Users are able to see all the information needed to make an underwriting decision in one place, according to a new release Indecomm issued in March.

GeniusWorks can apply DecisionGenius and IncomeGenius, an automated income calculation software, for tasks and touchpoints that require decision management capabilities, such as complex income calculations or underwriting analyses, the firm said.

Indecomm, founded more than 25 years ago, has more than 200 mortgage industry customers, including large and mid-sized lenders, servicers and mortgage insurers, according to its website. The company is focused on an automation-first approach to developing products and services that leverage robotic process automation, supervised automation and machine learning.

According to Indecomm, the firm saw 32% revenue growth from the 2019-2020 fiscal year, a three-fold increase over the previous year, driven by automation and technology solutions for mortgage operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ new home build
Are new home sales flagging a recession?

When new home sales and housing starts begin to fall together, a recession is usually not far away. However this report needs context.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please