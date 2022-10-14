HW+ Member Spotlight: Vicki Brown

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Vicki Brown, executive vice president of Client Relations at LoanCare.

HW Media: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Vicki Brown: I love to read about opportunities to enhance the customer experience because that’s really what our business is about, supporting customers throughout their home ownership journey. From originations to servicing, we are there to support our customers and that is what makes the mortgage industry special.

HW Media: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Vicki Brown: When I first started in the mortgage business, I was very young and was learning the business. At the time, I would often get stressed out when I did something wrong. I had the most amazing mentor at the time who told me to ask myself, “Will this matter tomorrow, next week, or in a month?” In simple terms, do your best, own it, learn from your mistakes, and move forward. And always treat everyone with respect along the way.

HW Media: If you could pick a different career path, what would it be?

Vicki Brown: I would choose a career in animal welfare. I would perhaps become a veterinarian or own and run an animal shelter. I currently have two shelter dogs that I adopted: Trey – a 3-legged Pitbull who is 15 years old; and Rosie – a 5-year-old Foxhound mix who had never lived in a house before. Rosie always lived outside and was on the euthanasia list. I somehow thought to myself she would be so grateful, that she would be good. Jokes on me!

HW Media: When do you feel successful in your job?

Vicki Brown: The aha moment happens when a new approach, product idea or service enhancement results from a combination of insight, expertise, and experiences that only a true collaboration between business partners and team members can achieve. Connecting with people is the most important part of any relationship — especially in our business.

HW Media: What do you think will be the big themes for the housing market in 2022?

Vicki Brown: The change in the market after the pandemic has been challenging for lenders. With interest rates and the cost of servicing going up, people across the industry are really trying to become more efficient by using technology and analytics to drive their business, optimize services and develop enhanced solutions for customers and lenders.

For us, this means continuing to focus on our proprietary data analytics platform which offers the most transparency available on servicing operations and metrics to help business partners predict opportunity and risk across their portfolio using data-driven insight. It also means providing the service and technology that supports the pivot in product needs for our clients and giving their customers the service they expect today.

We’ve been servicing HELOCs, including open-ended, second liens, construction loans and loss mitigation solutions for years. We’re here to help support those capabilities as well as new programs effectively and efficiently.

HW Media: What keeps you up at night and why?

Vicki Brown: As the leader of our subservicing relationships, I am always focused on our partnerships. There are many options for lenders today and providing a transparent solution is critical to any successful relationship.

Keeping our clients abreast of the ever-changing regulatory environment and offering great service, creative customer support, and technology solutions to ensure their success is what I continually think about. It is the most important aspect of our business.

