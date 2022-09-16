HW+ Member Spotlight: Rodney Moss￼

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Rodney Moss, executive vice president at LoanCare.

HW Media: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Rodney Moss: All my favorite articles in HousingWire revolve around servicing innovation – really anything and everything that can help improve the overall experience for homeowners and enhance an asset’s value.

HW Media: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Rodney Moss: It was early in my career when I was in investment banking. At the time, I was a financial analyst doing a 100-hour weekly grind when my managing director shared this piece of advice with me: “The business world is divided into two groups of people — processors and rainmakers. You‘ll need to decide which is the one you want to be”.

That was an interesting perspective. I understood that it takes a team effort for a business to be successful but had never thought of what type of role I wanted to pursue. The rainmaker concept really resonated with me and piqued my interest in business strategy and development.

It’s the synergy of market opportunities with business relationships that really energizes me. Creating mutually advantageous partnerships that not only grow revenue but also serves as a catalyst for innovation.

HW Media: If you could pick a different career path, what would it be?

Rodney Moss: I would have been a surgeon. I have always been fascinated with that side of the medical field — where highly trained and skilled individuals make critical, often life-saving decisions and then follow through on those decisions with technical procedures and precise movements. However, the requisite 10 years of medical school was a significant detractor for me.

HW Media: When do you feel successful in your job?

Rodney Moss: I feel like a success at my job whenever all stakeholders involved in a potential, new or existing business relationship feel like “it’s a win” — instances where everyone in our organization is excited about a partnership, everyone on the client side is excited about the partnership, and the customers who we service are benefiting from that partnership — which is to realize a better overall experience.

HW Media: What are 2-3 trends that you’re closely following?

Rodney Moss: I’m closely following the Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) market and how it is functioning right now both in terms of current price levels and active participants. I’m also watching the supply of MSRs, whether they will continue to be trading at record levels, who is buying, and how that will affect the subservicing market. Another trend I’m keeping my eyes on is the increasing use and transparency of servicing data to make better portfolio decisions to manage assets and portfolios more effectively.

HW Media: What keeps you up at night and why?

Rodney Moss: The affordability problem for first-time homeowners is of considerable concern to me. How are my children going to access the housing market given current price levels and institutional investors buying up properties on an all-cash basis? After all, housing is the largest creator of wealth. But if you cannot access that first home, how is that wealth going to be developed? I don’t think enough attention is being paid to this issue because it affects everyone in our society.

