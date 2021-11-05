Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

HousingWire Annual On-Demand
Housing professionals from across the ecosystem convened in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Watch full sessions from the event on-demand here!

What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing. Learn how automation of the origination process can help services create a seamless experience to retain customers for life.

Black Knight on how lenders should prepare for 2022
Today’s HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Housing, What’s Next? miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

HW+ Member Spotlight: Rich DeNicola

HW-member-spotlight-ich-DeNicola-1

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Rich DeNicola, chief operating officer at Realogy Expansion Brands, which includes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA. In his role, he is responsible for domestic and international business operations, financial management, franchise performance consulting, network engagement and brand growth strategy for the portfolio.

He has also served as as chief operating officer of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, as well as senior vice president of Membership Development for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Below, DeNicola answers questions about the housing industry:

HousingWire: To start off, what is your current favorite HW+ article?

Rich DeNicola: My favorite HW+ article is the Real Trends Brokerage Compensation Report. One of the biggest questions we get from growing franchisees is how to scale their business with staff. This article lays out not only a template of how the top companies are staffing their firms but also pay ranges by region. It is a phenomenal resource for any brokerage owner.

HousingWire: What has been one of your biggest learning opportunities?

Rich DeNicola: My biggest learning opportunities have come in times of crisis. Navigating the business climate during the early pandemic and the 2008 financial meltdown were incredibly stressful times filled with uncertainty. We had business issues to manage and more importantly we had to make sure our franchisees had the resources they needed to successfully manage their businesses.

Luckily during my career at Realogy, I have worked with and been exposed to incredible leaders and mentors. The lessons I have learned from simply watching and listening have been immensely helpful to guide my thought process and how I react to issues. There is a vast difference between leaders and managers and it is times of crisis that bring out the best leaders.

HousingWire: When have you felt successful in your job?

Rich DeNicola: I feel like a success at my job when I hear from our franchisees that their businesses are more successful because of the affiliations with our brands. I often hear stories of how the relationship has effected them personally, their agents, and their families. This is what makes me get out of bed every day and go to work.

HousingWire: What do you think will be the big themes for the housing market in 2022? 

Rich DeNicola: Inventory is going to persist as a major issue for the foreseeable future. We all know the statistics on how new construction has lagged the needs of the country for the past decade. I often hear from our franchisees that state and local construction regulations in their area disincentivize builders from putting the shovel in the ground for entry level and mid-market homes.

I think this is a major issue that needs attention. Builders are not going to build if they cannot make the profits they need to run their business. I would think if there is anything out there that could gain bipartisan support it would be an issue like this.

HousingWire: What’s one thing that people aren’t paying attention to that you think they should be paying attention to?

Rich DeNicola: One thing that I don’t think people are paying enough attention to is blockchain technology. I’m not talking about simply investing in Bitcoin and certainly not the meme cryptocurrencies or pump and dump fad investments. There is technology here that is going to dramatically change how industries operate and I think over the next few years we will see some interesting applications in real estate specifically around simplifying and digitizing the transaction.

HW+ homes las vegas
Waiting for a big drop in home prices? It could be a while

Homeowners with low-cost debt and good cash flow are not motivated to provide any significant cut to home prices when they sell. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 01, 2021 By

MMI fund
Fannie & Freddie made $5.3B from adverse market fee

The money Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac earned from the adverse market fee paid for nearly the entire cost of the agencies’ Covid relief options, according to a FHFA inspector general report.

Nov 05, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

