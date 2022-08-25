HW Media
More than ever, lender profitability requires maintaining pace with innovation
3 HW Annual panels to reignite your passion for the housing industry
How technology is being used to provide clarity in today’s market uncertainty
Rick Arvielo: a glimpse inside running a mortgage lender
Mortgage

HW+ Member Spotlight: Neena Vlamis

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Neena Vlamis, CEO, President and founder of A and N Mortgage, which is headquartered in Chicago.

HousingWire: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Neena Vlamis: HousingWire, I love the staff! Until I was recently asked to be on a webinar, I did not have my eyes wide open. Now I am a member and am looking forward to reading and will find a favorite article soon!

HousingWire: What are you fast thoughts on the following:

Neena Vlamis: 

  1. My most useful tech tool is… is my brain. It works faster than any technology out there!.
  2. The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is… to always be kind. You don’t know what the other person is thinking or going through.
  3. My biggest learning opportunity was… asking my husband if he was okay delaying our honeymoon so I could open A and N Mortgage.
  4. If I had picked a different career path, I would be an… English Professor. I have 12 hours left to finish my masters. 
  5. I felt like a success at my job when… one of my employees bought me a sweatshirt that says “BBE”.  Best Boss Ever. This employee is about 20 years older than myself and has had a lot of employers. This sweatshirt made my heart melt.

HousingWire: If you could change or implement one piece of housing regulation, what would it be and why?

Neena Vlamis: Remove SB1167,  this bill should not have been passed, the data sits on a server that is not used for any reason and it costs borrowers additional fees.  It is a complete waste.  When a bill is passed as a test pilot, an expiration date must be included!!! 

HousingWire: What keeps you up at night and why? 

Neena Vlamis: Lately, I have been wondering why so many people are renting when they should be owning.  

