Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022
Here’s what brokers should know about non-QM heading into 2022

As non-QM lending increases in popularity, it’s a great opportunity for brokers to jump in and grow their business by ...

HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event
HW+ Virtual 2022 Forecast Event

This 2022 forecast event will equip attendees with the insights and data they need to navigate the year ahead....

Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market
Staying prepared in a changing mortgage market

This webinar will outline the different business cycles and how lenders can set a foundation of resilience to changing m...

Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy
Demystifying home pricing models with Lee Kennedy

Lee Kennedy discusses the capabilities and limitations of AVMs and also the data present in making decisions....

Mortgage

HW+ Member Spotlight: Joe Langner

HW-member-spotlight-Joe-Langner

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Joe Langner, CEO at ReverseVision. Langner has more than 30 years of senior leadership experience, driving growth at marquee mortgage technology and software companies. As a former executive vice president and chief sales officer at Ellie Mae, Langner helped execute the firm’s initial public offering in 2011. His other leadership positions include serving as CEO at Blue Sage, president at PCLender and executive vice president and general manager at Sage. Langner is a thought leader and subject matter expert in the mortgage space, and regularly contributes and participates in industry panels, roundtables and conferences.

Below, Langner answers questions about the housing industry:

HousingWire: To start off, what is your current favorite HW+ article?

Joe Langner: I’d like to say it’s HW’s acquisition of Reverse Mortgage Daily in June of this year, but technically it wasn’t HW+ content; and, it’s a bit self-serving with ReverseVision being exclusive to the reverse mortgage business! But in all seriousness, I don’t have a particular favorite article. I read HW+ consistently and always gain significant value from the articles.

HousingWire: What has been the most useful tech tool for you?

Joe Langner: API’s and interconnectivity between software solutions.

HousingWire: When do you feel like a success in your job? 

Joe Langner: My customers’ expectations have been exceeded and my team feels empowered, trusted and valued both internally and externally.

HousingWire: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Joe Langner:  “Put yourself in the other person’s shoes.” In college, I studied biochemistry/genetics and now I’m leading a mortgage software company. One key to my success in business is to ask a lot of questions and always listen to what your customers, peers, influencers, and teams say. 

I learned most of what I know in business by practicing this. When I ask questions for understanding and when I give answers to questions I’ve been asked, I always try to communicate from the perspective of my customer, peer, team member, etc. I’ve found that by looking at issues from the other person’s perspective, it gives you the opportunity to get out of your own head and look at things from the other side of the equation.

HousingWire: What keeps you up at night and why?

Joe Langner: The prospect that our seniors could be placed in the wrong mortgage for their age and financial status, and that reverse mortgage products could and should have been offered, but they weren’t because the lender that the borrower contacted does not offer them. We need to look out for our seniors and make sure they get what they need, and don’t get what they don’t need.

HousingWire: What’s one thing that people aren’t paying attention to that you think they should be paying attention to?

Joe Langner: Namely, it’s the absence of reverse mortgage programs being in a lender’s overall product offering.  While the reverse process is a bit different from forward lending, it is a misconception that it’s an arduous undertaking to get into that side of the business and that it takes a long time to get deals done. 

With the right technology and partners, however, it’s simple to set up and begin offering reverse products to our seniors.  Currently, there is a $7 trillion reverse mortgage market sitting dormant in untapped equity among seniors. That’s a massive market opportunity that can add consistent revenue for years to come.

To become an HW+ member, click here.

For more information on HW+ benefits, click here.

To view past issues of our HW+ exclusive HousingWire Magazine, go here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

newsroom template_FHFA
FHFA hikes fees for high-balance and second-home loans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency introduced new upfront fees for some high-balance and second-home loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Jan 05, 2022 By

Latest Articles

HW+ recruiting
Unemployment rates and mortgage rates both under 4%

The unemployment rate is currently at 3.9% and we had another big print from the household survey which showed 651,000 jobs gained.

Jan 07, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please